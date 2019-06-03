Kim Kardashian trolled Kylie Jenner after watching her 10-second face-washing tutorial on Instagram

caption Kim Kardashian West took over Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story. source Kylie Jenner/Twitter and kimkardashiansnap/Instagram

Kim Kardashian West came to Kylie Jenner’s defense over her Kylie Skin face-washing tutorial, while also poking some fun at the controversy.

“You guys, what is the big deal here with the 10-second video,” Kardashian West said in the Instagram story. “That’s all she’s got.”

She also goes on to say that Jenner forgot the most important step: using the Kylie Skin makeup removing wipes.

“Give me my phone, you’re so mean!” Jenner yelled before ending the video.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Kylie Jenner’s line of skin care is generating a lot of buzz, though not all of it was immediately positive.

Jenner received a bit of backlash for her face-washing tutorial with the Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash. People thought she washed her face too quickly and were also confused by the foundation left on the towel afterward.

morning and night ???? pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

Read more: People are criticizing Kylie Jenner for washing her face while seemingly wearing foundation in a video to promote her new skin-care line

Now Kim Kardashian West has weighed in on the matter by both coming to Jenner’s defense and poking fun at the controversy at the same.

Kardashian West posted an Instagram story on Jenner’s account, which was captured and shared by user kimkardashiansnap, in which she dons a fake big-lip filter while giving a look at the Kylie Skin showroom.

“You guys, what is the big deal here with the 10-second video,” Kardashian West said. “That’s all she’s got.”

She then applies a “youthful” filter to show the results of an off-camera tutorial.

“So after that 10-second face wash tutorial, this is now what I look like,” Kardashian West said. “I have such a youthful complexion now!”

caption She said the face wash gave her a “youthful complexion.” source kimkardashiansnap/Instagram

She then goes on to poke a little more fun at Jenner by saying “All you need is three seconds, I didn’t even need a whole 10 seconds,” while Jenner screams in the background, “You’re an a——!”

Kardashian West also says that she thinks Jenner left out an important step, which is to use the makeup removing wipes before using the cleanser.

“Give me my phone, you’re so mean!” Jenner jokingly yelled while Kardashian West held up the Kylie Skin wipes.

Watch the full story over on kimkardashiansnap’s page.