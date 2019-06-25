Kim Kardashian is taking on Spanx with a new collection of shapewear ‘for all shapes and tones’

caption Kim Kardashian West has revealed a look at her shapewear line, Kimono. source Vanessa Beecroft for Kimono

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share images from her forthcoming shapewear line, Kimono Solutionwear, expected to launch next month.

The first collection will be available in sizes XXS to 4XL and come in nine shades, according to Kardashian West.

Kardashian West faced some accusations of cultural appropriation when the name of the company was first announced in 2018.

Kim Kardashian West is looking to give Spanx a run for its money.

On Tuesday morning, the celebrity took to Twitter to share images from her forthcoming shapewear line, Kimono.

“Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year,” she wrote. “I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.”

The Kimono Solutionwear collection is expected to launch next month and will be available in sizes XXS to 4XL in nine shades, according to Kardashian West. Kimono already has active Twitter and Instagram accounts, as well as a website where shoppers can sign up to join the waitlist in advance of the launch.

caption A teaser image of Kimono Solutionwear. source Vanessa Beechcroft for Kimono

“Kimono is the culmination of Kim’s personal experience with shapewear and is fueled by her passion to create truly considered and highly technical solutions for every body,” the Kimono homepage reads. “Whether the desire is to enhance, smooth, lift or sculpt, Kimono provides superior options for all shapes and tones.”

The news sent Twitter abuzz on Tuesday morning, with notable celebrities like Chrissy Teigen chiming in on the collection, which includes unique fits like one-legged pieces.

Oh my god I don’t have to cut one side of my spanx anymore!!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 25, 2019

Rumors of Kardashian West’s prospective shapewear collection first began percolating in May 2018, shortly after she shuttered Dash, the boutique business she operated with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. The news also came on the heels of the debut of Rihanna’s own lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

Kardashian West has yet to respond publicly to ongoing accusations of cultural appropriation when it comes to her choice of name for the company, which is also the name of a traditional Japanese apparel item.

However, as The Cut noted when Kimono was first announced, this isn’t the Kardashian/Jenner family’s first brush with cultural appropriation: Among the growing list of allegations, Kardashian West was previously accused of wearing blackface in an advertisement for her KKW beauty line.