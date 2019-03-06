Kim Kardashian wore head-to-toe leopard print in a vintage catsuit with a matching jacket and boots

caption Kim Kardashian West keeps wearing vintage looks. source Marc Piasecki/GC Images via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West took the animal-print trend to a bold new level when she stepped out in Paris, France, on Tuesday.

The beauty mogul wore head-to-toe leopard print in a bodysuit and matching coat, lace-up boots, and gloves.

Her memorable leopard-print look is comprised of pieces from the late Azzedine Alaïa’s Fall 1991 collection.

A fan of archival fashion, Kardashian West has worn everything from vintage Versace dresses to a black Gucci thong from the late ’90s.

Most recently, she turned heads in a daring design from Thierry Mugler’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in mid-February.

The reality TV star’s memorable leopard-print look is comprised of pieces from the late Azzedine Alaïa’s Fall 1991 collection. The famed designer died at the age of 82 in 2017.

A long-time fan of archival fashion, Kardashian West has worn everything from vintage Versace dresses to a black Gucci thong from Gucci’s iconic Spring 1998 show, designed by Tom Ford.

The black dress features large cutouts on the top, a dramatic thigh-high slit, and thin black straps that wrap around the forehands and wrists.