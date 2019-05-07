Kim Kardashian’s over-the-top Met Gala after-party look matched the ‘camp’ theme more than her red-carpet outfit

By
Daniel Boan
-
Kim Kardashian channeled her inner Cher for a Met Gala after-party.

caption
source
Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West has become a Met Gala red-carpet staple in recent years, and on Monday night she proved her iconic looks don’t stop once the event is over.

Kardashian West attended an after-party at the Up and Down club in New York City wearing a head-turning colorful latex minidress.

Kim Kardashian West wore a campy ensemble for the after-parties.

caption
source
Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Kardashian West’s shiny blue dress featured a plunging neckline and tons of shimmering tassels, which she paired with a silver fringed wig. A pair of blue heels and fingerless gloves completed the look.

She paired the look with a silver wig.

caption
source
Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The theme of this year’s Met Gala was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 Partisan Review essay “Notes on ‘Camp,'” in which Sontag defined the concept as “playful” and “anti-serious.”

Kardashian West’s extravagant after-party look arguably fits the “playful” theme more than her actual red-carpet outfit: a custom Thierry Mugler minidress covered in crystals that looked like water droplets from far away.

Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Met Gala.

caption
source
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Her sister Kylie Jenner also upped the playful ante as she changed into a turquoise mermaid-inspired design.

Kylie Jenner changed into a mermaid-inspired outfit.

caption
source
Splash News

When it comes to the Met Gala, it looks like the Kardashian-Jenner crew save the best for last.