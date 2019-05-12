Kim Kardashian says she took ‘corset breathing lessons’ to fit into her tiny Met Gala dress

caption Kim Kardashian says her Met Gala was “worth it all.” source Vogue/YouTube and Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West wore a waist-cinching corset to the Met Gala on Monday.

She revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that she had to take corset breathing lessons from the corset’s designer, Mr. Pearl.

She previously told Vogue that she could hardly sit in the tiny dress, and that she wouldn’t be able to use the bathroom for four hours during the event.

Kim Kardashian West made waves when she stepped on the Met Gala red carpet on Monday wearing a custom Thierry Mugler dress with a waist-cinching corset underneath.

On Friday she revealed in an Instagram post that she had to take “corset breathing lessons” from legendary corset maker, Mr. Pearl, ahead of the event.

“7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption of a photo alongside Mugler. “Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!”

The result was one of the most talked-about looks at the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Some people criticized Kardashian West’s small waist, which prompted her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, to come to her defense.

“To make things clear, 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her a– off six days a f—— week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated,” Alcantara wrote in an Instagram story after the Met Gala.

Kardashian West revealed a look at the fittings for the showstopping ensemble in a recent video with Vogue, which was adorned with crystal beading that looked like water droplets from far away. She also revealed that she could hardly sit in the tiny corset, nor would she be able to use the bathroom for four hours.

It looks like she had to sacrifice some comfort for the head-turning look, but Kardashian West seems to think “it was worth it all!”