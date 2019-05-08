Kim Kardashian couldn’t sit in her Met Gala dress or even go to the bathroom for 4 hours thanks to her tiny corset

Kim Kardashian showed Vogue how she got ready for the 2019 Met Gala.

  • Kim Kardashian West invited Vogue to her final fittings for the 2019 Met Gala.
  • The video shows Kardashian West trying on her Thierry Mugler dress, which featured a tightly tied corset.
  • “So Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why,” Kardashian West said after being fitted for her corset, referring to the Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
  • She said her husband, Kanye West, wanted “to try to fade out in the background” with his outfit.
  • Kardashian West said the Met Gala is “as nerve-wracking as my wedding.”
  • While getting her hair and makeup done, she explained that she “won’t be able to pee for about four hours.”
