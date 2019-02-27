Kim Kardashian is warning parents about the Momo Challenge, but YouTube says there’s no evidence that it’s actually real

Kim Kardashian warned her Instagram followers to monitor what their children are watching after the so-called “Momo Challenge” resurfaced.

People on social media have claimed internet character Momo was popping up in YouTube videos, instructing children to kill themselves and keep the clips secret from parents.

Momo, based on a Japanese statue, went viral last year when it was linked to self-harm challenges online, though there was no evidence of such challenges taking place.

YouTube said on Wednesday that it had no evidence of Momo popping up in YouTube videos.

The internet meme Momo, based on a statue called “Mother Bird” designed by a Japanese special effects company, Link Factory, went viral last year after it was linked to so-called self-harm “challenges” on Facebook and WhatsApp.

It resurfaced this week as people on social media warned that the character was popping up in YouTube videos, instructing children to kill themselves and keep the clips secret from parents.

Kardashian shared Facebook posts about the reported YouTube clips on her Instagram story, telling parents to “monitor what your kids are watching.”

The post Kardashian shared, however, does not link to any videos showing the Momo Challenge, and it’s unclear if Kardashian has seen vidoes of it herself.

YouTube said in a statement posted online that it doesn’t have any evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on its platform.

“Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are clearly against our policies, the Momo challenge included,” YouTube said in a statement. “Despite press reports of this challenge surfacing, we haven’t had any recent links flagged or shared with us from YouTube that violate our Community Guidelines.”

We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies. — YouTube (@YouTube) February 27, 2019

The company said that videos discussing and educating people about Momo are allowed, but thumbnail images featuring the character are not allowed on the YouTube Kids app.

The Momo Challenge first hit headlines in mid-2018, when a 12-year-old Argentinian girl’s suicide was linked to the internet meme. The link has not been confirmed by authorities.

There have been no confirmed cases of the Momo Challenge in the United States.