Kim Kardashian posted adorable photos from a photo shoot with North West: ‘I always dreamed of having a baby girl’

caption Kim Kardashian West gave birth to North West on June 15, 2013. source James Devaney/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West posted a set of photos with her eldest daughter and “bff,” North West, on social media.

“North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you!” Kardashian West wrote. “I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!”

People are fawning over the adorable photos.

look how she looks at you. wow pic.twitter.com/oNXbLgm9to — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) December 18, 2018

This is so cute! Thank you for sharing this moment! — Bri (@KimKDelRey) December 18, 2018

This is seriously the cutest thing ever! ???????????? — Travis White (@TraveeWhite) December 18, 2018

Awe! That's just too cute!

I love watching you as a mom Kim! — LoveyHope (@LoveyHope30) December 18, 2018

She admires you fr — The Wo Show (@TheWoShow) December 18, 2018

Kardashian West gave birth to her third child and second daughter with Kanye West, Chicago, earlier this year. The couple also has a 3-year-old son, Saint.

