Kim Kardashian added a pop of color to an all-leather outfit with a pair of $1,190 purple boots

- source
- ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
- Kim Kardashian West wore an all-leather outfit to see a performance of “The Nutcracker” on Sunday with Kanye, North, and Saint West.
- Kardashian West paired her Bottega Veneta turtleneck leather top, leather pants, and a $240 Nike x Olivia Kim foil puffer jacket with a pair of purple Balenciaga boots.
- The Balenciaga Knife spandex sock boots retail for $1,190, but are on sale for $595 on Net-A-Porter at the time of writing.
Kim Kardashian West gave off some serious intergalactic vibes while out in New York City on Sunday.
The reality star and makeup mogul wore an all-leather outfit to see a performance of “The Nutcracker” on Sunday alongside Kanye, North, and Saint West.
The SKIMS founder paired her Bottega Veneta turtleneck leather top with bootcut leather pants and a $240 Nike x Olivia Kim foil puffer jacket.
Kardashian West added a pop of color to her all-leather ensemble with a pair of purple, pointed-toe Balenciaga boots.
The Balenciaga Knife spandex sock boots retail for $1,190, but are on sale for $595 on Net-A-Porter at the time of writing.
North matched her mother in an all-black outfit with a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers, while 4-year-old Saint wore a neon green ensemble with the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien.”
Kanye West also attended the performance of “The Nutcracker,” wearing the Yeezy military boots with black pants and a burgundy sweater.
Kardashian West is no stranger to adding pops of color to neutral outfits.
While attending the Dior Men Pre-Fall 2020 runway show in Miami, Florida, Kardashian West accessorized her head-to-toe snakeskin look with a blue Dior crossbody bag that featured silver and red accents.
