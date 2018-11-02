Kim Kardashian apologized for using the ‘r word’ after an immediate backlash: ‘Please know that my intention is always pure’

caption “I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times,” she said in a statement. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West used the “r word” in a recent video on her Instagram story, which she quickly deleted.

According to TMZ, she used the word to describe guests who couldn’t recognize her Halloween costume.

Kardashian West issued a statement to TMZ to apologize for being “inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community.”

Kim Kardashian West has apologized for using the “r word” in a video on her Instagram story.

“I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community,” Kardashian West said in a statement provided to TMZ.

“I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times,” she continued. “Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry.”

On Wednesday night at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party, she used the word to describe guests who couldn’t recognize her costume, as reported by TMZ. Kardashian West was dressed as Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Kardashian West was audibly frustrated that the young party attendees had no idea who she was.

Indeed, she thoroughly documented this frustration on her Instagram story – and while she quickly deleted the video in which she said the “r word,” it was captured by fans on Twitter.

Here’s a video of Kim Kardashian calling people the R word because they don’t who she is for Halloween. She also uses the word “anorexic” as a compliment. This is not Okay. If you get bullied over mental health or your weight, call 24-hour help hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). pic.twitter.com/9M1hMBECBK — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) November 1, 2018

The word is technically defined as a “delay or hold back in terms of progress, development, or accomplishment,” but is now widely considered an ableist slur.

As TMZ pointed out, the special needs community has “spoken out about the dangers of using the ‘r word’ because it essentially uses a serious condition as an insult… Special needs people are not punchlines.”

Fans and critics alike were “disgusted” and “disappointed” with Kardashian West’s choice of words.

@KimKardashian using the “R” word on her insta stories. As a special needs parent, I’m sad and disgusted to hear a woman of your age and influence use that word. Please educate yourself. — Kara Hefflefinger (@karahefflefing1) November 1, 2018

@KimKardashian using the R word on her IG story from yesterday is disgusting. And I really liked her. Watched, followed, bought shit, spent like 3 grand on her game. My brother is an ANGEL sent from Heaven and if you use it generally, you use it ALL THE TIME. Done. — Nunie ???? (@arkandove) November 1, 2018

So disappointed that you used the “ R” word to refer to guests that could not identify your costume. Very hurtful — Carla (@Csmorris99) November 1, 2018

kim kardashian called people who didn't understand her halloween costume the r word??? it's fucking 2018 people are so insensitive and think because they have a higher social status that they don't have to be educated on the rights and wrongs of society?? it's so disgusting — yasmine misses | IRL ☁️ (@bradyshijabi) November 1, 2018

Back in July, Kardashian West’s sister Khloe Kardashian found herself embroiled in the exact same outrage when she used the “r word” on Instagram Live. She also apologized and promised that she would “do better.”

