Watch the moment Kim Kardashian realized ‘Kimono’ was an offensive name for her shapewear line, a mistake that could’ve cost $10 million to fix

- On Sunday’s episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian West is seen dealing with backlash after she announced her new shapewear brand in June.
- The brand was originally named Kimono, a traditional Japanese garment, which lead to accusations of cultural appropriation.
- In one scene, Kardashian West tells Scott Disick that her company would lose $10 million if they changed the name.
- “In a perfect world, if I could just say, ‘Let’s change the name,’ and it would be that easy, then I would do it in a heartbeat,” she said.
- The beauty mogul apparently changed her mind when the mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, wrote an open letter urging her to rename her brand.
- “I definitely want to take this really seriously,” Kardashian West said on “KUWTK.” “Reading that letter, I felt an understanding.”
- Later, Kardashian West’s team figured out a way to salvage a majority of the garments.
- Watch the episode recap, including her realization, below.
