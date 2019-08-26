Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line has a new name and updated sizes after facing backlash for originally being called ‘Kimono’ and not featuring models with diverse body types

caption Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand was previously called Kimono Solutionwear. source Vanessa Beecroft

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West announced that her shapewear brand would be named SKIMS Solutionwear.

The line, called Kimono when it was announced in June, faced immense scrutiny, with many saying the name disrespected Japanese culture.

Others said that promotional photos released for the collection’s initial announcement lacked models with diverse body types.

A promotional image for SKIMS released on Monday shows models with a variety of shapes and sizes.

The collection is set to launch on September 10, with shapewear available in sizes XXS to 5XL. Previously, the largest size was offered was a 4XL.

Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, previously known as Kimono Solutionwear, has a new and less controversial name.

On Monday, Kardashian West shared on social media that the line would be called SKIMS Solutionwear, following immense scrutiny of the collection’s original name, which many said disrespected Japanese culture when it was announced in June. Kardashian West was met with further criticism after applying to trademark the word “Kimono” in a certain font.

My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me – I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear™ pic.twitter.com/3bV5MwblDr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me,” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter. “I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of SKIMS Solutionwear.”

Kardashian West also said the line would launch on September 10 and include sizes up to 5XL.

SKIMS Solutionwear™ is coming September 10. I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019

Available in sizes XXS – 5XL, SKIMS Solutionwear™ is for every body. https://t.co/Qsy51S3rtD. #ShowYourSKIMS

Photo: #VanessaBeecroft — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 26, 2019

The brand’s new name, SKIMS, another play on Kardashian West’s name, seems to have been received well so far

While many have praised the name change on Twitter, one person who responded to Kardashian West’s announcement linked to a tweet they wrote to the reality-TV star on July 8 making a case for renaming the brand “SKIMS.”

u should rename your brand SKIM: skin (cause the shapewear are made to fit your skin) + ur name Kim — ???? (@yeekylizzle) July 8, 2019

It’s not clear whether the tweet influenced the name. Representatives for Kardashian West and SKIMS Solutions declined Insider’s request for more information about how the new name came about.

The new name comes more than two months after the initial announcement of the collection and over a month after Kardashian West vowed to change it following accusations of cultural appropriation.

The kimono, a traditional Japanese garment, dates back to the early 1600s and played an important role in Japan during the Edo period, from 1615 to 1868, London’s Victoria & Albert Museum points out.

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

The announcement of the Kimono line even prompted the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, Daisaku Kadokawa, to write a letter urging Kardashian West to reconsider the name.

“We think that the names for ‘Kimono’ are the asset shared with all humanity who love Kimono and its culture therefore they should not be monopolized,” Kadokawa’s letter said.

In a statement to Insider in June, Kardashian West expressed “deep respect” for Japanese culture and said she didn’t intend to “dishonor the traditional garment.”

She also responded to the widespread criticism via Twitter on July 1, saying she would change the brand’s name.

I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

“When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind,” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, she added: “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.”

It seems Kardashian West took other criticism to heart in rebranding her shapewear line

In addition to accusations of cultural appropriation, Kardashian West’s shapewear collection also faced backlash over the lack of diverse body types featured in the brand’s initial promotional imagery.

The most recent photo shows models with a variety of shapes and sizes wearing the shapewear, and it appears the brand has expanded its sizing, which it says will range from XXS to 5XL when it is released in September. Previously, the largest size offered was 4XL.

The line will come in nine shades and include items such as a “solution short,” with one leg shorter than the other – designed for garments with thigh-high slits – that some have called “genius.”

caption Kardashian West wearing SKIMS Solutionwear’s “solution short.” source Vanessa Beecroft

Chrissy Teigen, a friend of Kardashian West’s, said she was a fan of the solution short and happy to hear she would no longer have to cut one side of her Spanx.