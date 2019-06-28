Kim Kardashian says she has ‘deep respect’ for Japanese culture after facing backlash for her ‘Kimono’ shapewear line

caption Kim Kardashian West responded to the criticism of her shapewear line. source Vanessa Beecroft

Days after announcing the release of her shapewear line called “Kimono Solutionwear,” Kim Kardashian West has responded to some of the backlash her collection has faced, especially over its name.

In a statement provided to INSIDER, Kardashian West said that she has “deep respect” for Japanese culture and does not mean to “dishonor the traditional garment.”

She also said that the trademark she filed for “Kimono” would not prevent others from using the word in reference to the traditional garments.

While some thought the unique designs were game-changing, others took issue with the fact that the brand uses the name of a traditional Japanese garment. The backlash intensified when it was discovered that Kardashian West applied to trademark the word “Kimono” in a specific font, as well as the phrases “Kimono Body” and “Kimono World.”

In a statement provided to INSIDER, Kardashian West said she has “deep respect” for Japanese culture and that the name is a “nod to the beauty” of the traditional garment.

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment,” Kardashian West said in the statement. “I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots, but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”

Kardashian West also responded to the backlash against her trademark application.

“Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment,” Kardashian West said in the statement.

A kimono, a traditional Japanese garment with a rich cultural history, dates back to 1615, according to London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. Some people have said they thought Kardashian West’s choice to use the word as a brand name was “tone deaf” since the brand has no apparent ties to Japanese culture.

Though Kardashian West did not directly address the criticism over the slim body types of the models used to promote her line, which is available in sizes XXS to 4XL, she did say that “inclusivity and diversity” are important aspects of the brand. The shapewear also comes in nine shades.

“My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” Kardashian West said in the statement.

Kimono Solutionwear does not have an official release date at this time.