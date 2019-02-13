Kim Kardashian said the trick she uses to avoid getting wrinkles on her face is never smiling

caption Kim Kardashian West fell out of love with smiling. source Jason Kempin/GettyImages

Kim Kardashian attended an event held by her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

A fan asked her what her secret to wrinkle-free skin was, to which she simply replied: “Don’t smile.”

She said she stopped smiling after North West was born.

People criticised her for her weight gain, caused by preeclampsia.

She didn’t want to put on a show for the people who made fun of her and called her fat for something she couldn’t control.

Kim Kardashian West has enviably smooth skin. This shouldn’t be any surprise considering the Atlantic revealed last month that the best skin-care trick is being rich.

But when a fan asked what her secret to wrinkle-free skin was during her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s “The Master Class” event on Saturday, Kardashian West simply replied “Don’t smile,” according to People.

She later tweeted that it was a joke.

OMG @MakeupByMario should we never make jokes again during our Masterclass ???????????? https://t.co/kY9IeF5aoz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 13, 2019

In an interview with C Magazine, Kardashian West said she stopped smiling in photos when her body changed during her pregnancy with her daughter North West.

She suffered with preeclampsia, which caused her to gain weight and swell, which she said “everyone would make fun of.”

“It was the worst! I couldn’t help it, and everyone would say, ‘She can’t stop eating.'” Kardashian West said.

“I gained 50 pounds, and it’s tough to get it off. I was dedicated, but also, it changed the way I viewed wanting my picture taken.”

She said before she was always smiling, but after she had her baby, she didn’t want to put on a show for the people who made fun of her and called her fat for something she couldn’t control.

“I don’t want to smile for them,” she said. “Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo. It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot.”

As well as staying stern-faced, Kardashian West has also tried some radical skin-care rituals. She’s had everything from laser facials to vampire facials, which use your own blood – although she said she wouldn’t repeat the experience.

“It was really rough and painful for me,” she wrote on her website. “It was honestly the most painful thing ever! It’s the one treatment that I’ll never do again.”