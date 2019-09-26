Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line now sells waist trainers, but doctors say they’re terrible for your health

caption Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. source Fox/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West’s latest shapewear product might not actually be safe to wear, according to doctors.

Kardashian West took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that her shapewear line SKIMS will soon begin selling $68 waist trainers, which the brand claims can “instantly erase inches” from your body. The products, which will launch on Monday, will be available in one color and nine sizes.

But despite Kardashian West’s encouraging videos about the product, waist trainers have long been discouraged by doctors – who warn that they can cause symptoms ranging from nausea to fractured ribs.

caption A SKIMS waist trainer. source SKIMS

Kim Kardashian West announced her new waist trainers in an Instagram video on Thursday

In her video, Kardashian West said she was inspired to create the product because she’s used waist trainers for a long time, and also likes to give them as gifts to friends who have given birth.

“Okay guys, so SKIMS is launching our very own waist trainer,” Kardashian West said on the video. “And a waist trainer is a gift that I used to give to all of my friends right after they had a baby.”

“To me, they just make me feel really snatched, and I really don’t know any – I know snatched isn’t really the most descriptive word – but I would always wear a waist trainer when I just feel like I needed to get it together, when I really want to train my waist.”

SKIMS’ latest product is not Kardashian West’s first foray into the world of waist trainers

In April 2019, Kardashian West defended her consistent promotion of products like waist trainers and weight-loss teas while speaking to the New York Times.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” Kardashian West said.

“You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re OK with that,” she continued.

The following month, the reality TV star wore a controversial corset to the Met Gala.

While many assumed Kardashian West had ribs removed to wear the garment, she said on Instagram that she actually had to take “corset breathing lessons” ahead of the event. She also told the Wall Street Journal Magazine that the rumors about her ribs were not true.

Doctors previously told Insider that waist trainers can be terrible for your health

In 2016, Dr. Gina Sam, a gastroenterologist and director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Center at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, told Insider that tight waist trainers can cause symptoms like shortness of breath, nausea, fainting, and bruising.

“If we want to tell people that these actually work, we need a randomized controlled study,” Sam said. “That is the only way you can say to patients and the public that these work. There is no study at all that says this.”

Similarly, Jim White, a certified dietitian, gym owner, and personal trainer, said waist trainers can only help to achieve short-term results while also putting wearers at risk of experiencing nausea or fractured ribs.

“Most of the time, waist trainers are quick fixes and they work for a short period of time, but not for long-lasting health,” White previously told Insider.

Both health professionals told Insider that they wouldn’t recommend using the products for long periods of time. They instead suggested regular exercise, healthy diets, and a solid sleep schedule.

Some people also worry that waist trainers might negatively affect mental health

In response to Kardashian West’s tweet about her new products, many responded with concerns that her endorsement of waist trainers could cause some to feel insecure about their bodies.

Please don’t !!! Eat clean and exercise atleast 3 times a week … cardio is also a plug for losing belly fat ! Not waist trainers. Periodt .. that aunty goes to gym and eats clean that’s why she is snatched not that waist trainer pic.twitter.com/JlYuirK19x — Hlehle_m (@Sipho_Esihle_) September 26, 2019

So irresponsible to promote this to young women — tucker&oliver???? (@BESTFRIENDSK9) September 25, 2019

Stop it. Stop making people feel that they are not good enough unless they look like you. Why can’t you endorse something that doesn’t exclude and makes people feel good? — Jemma Fabuleux (@jemisfab) September 25, 2019

SKIMS says its waist trainers are ‘soft to the touch’ and designed to accentuate your natural body

In her Instagram video, Kardashian West says SKIMS waist trainers aren’t like others on the market.

“You can wear this under something because it really is as smooth – and not completely seamless – but it’s as smooth of a waist trainer that I’ve ever seen,” she said.

“And because I’ve worn them for so long, usually waist trainers are rubber-based, and completely so hard to get on and like suffocate you – that’s not what the SKIMS waist trainer is” Kardashian West added. “This one is so stretchy.”

The brand’s website describes the products as being “soft to the touch,” as they’re made from “ultra-thin, high-tech neoprene.” The waist trainers are also said to “instantly erase inches” from the waist, while “nipping you in to perfectly accentuate your body’s natural curves.”

Representatives for SKIMS did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.