Kim Kardashian put a spin on the ‘naked dress’ trend in a sheer Grecian-style gown with a corset top

caption Kim Kardashian West debuted two new looks in one night. source Splash News

Kim Kardashian West attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts on Monday night wearing a pink Grecian-style gown.

The vintage Mugler dress featured draped sheer fabric under a gold breastplate-style corset.

She later changed into a white corset minidress, which was also a Mugler design.

From snakeskin designs to daring cutouts, this year has been all about daring vintage looks for Kim Kardashian West. On Monday, she debuted two striking designs in one night.

Kardashian West attended the opening of the Thierry Mugler exhibit at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts wearing a pink sheer gown by the designer.

caption She started in a draped sheer gown with a gold breast-plate. source Splash News

The gown’s near-translucent, light-pink fabric added an element of the “naked” dress trend, while its gold breastplate-style corset added a Wonder Woman-esque twist to Kardashian West’s ensemble.

She paired the toga-style gown with a pair of $682 transparent pointed toe pumps from Yeezy, and wore her hair in a chic updo with loose strands framing her face.

caption She paired the dress with Yeezy pumps. source Splash News

Later in the night she changed into a white corseted minidress, which was also a vintage Mugler design. She wore the dress with matching armbands, and changed into a pair of white strappy heels. Her updo was transformed into a structured, swirling side ponytail.

caption She later changed into a white minidress. source Splash News

Kardashian West previously made waves when she stepped out for the Hollywood Beauty Awards on February 17 in another daring Mugler dress with intricate black straps and cutouts at the bodice.

Read more: Kim Kardashian wore a vintage ‘naked’ dress that paired daring cutouts with a thigh-high slit

It looks like vintage Mugler is becoming a favorite for the KKW Beauty mogul when it comes to daring wardrobe choices.