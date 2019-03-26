Kim Kardashian turned heads in a sparkly see-through unitard that created a ‘no pants’ illusion

caption Kim Kardashian West put a spin on the “no pants” trend. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West wore a sparkly see-through unitard while in Paris on Monday.

The shimmering black unitard featured sheer legs that created a “no pants” illusion to the outfit.

She also wore a trendy snakeskin-print suit while shopping earlier that day.

Kim Kardashian West is currently on a fashion-filled trip to Paris, and she decided to put a spin on one of the hottest trends while she was there.

Kardashian West stepped out at the Parc des Princes stadium on Monday wearing a shimmering black unitard and a flowing maxi coat. Though the sparkly embellishments were certainly eye-catching, the sheer material at the legs stood out for adding a trendy “no pants” illusion.

caption She wore a sparkly sheer unitard. source NurPhoto/Getty Images

The “no pants” trend has taken over Hollywood lately, with everyone from Rihanna to Ariana Grande wearing oversized tops with no pants, or dresses and jumpsuits with sheer panels at the legs.

Kardashian West paired her unitard with a pair of metallic strappy heels, and somehow managed to make the tights-and-sandals combination look fashion-forward.

caption She paired it with a long flowing coat. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The KKW Beauty mogul started her day in another on-trend ensemble. She opted for a head-to-toe snakeskin-print outfit with an oversized blazer and matching trousers and heels while shopping in the city earlier that morning.

caption She wore an all-snakeskin outfit earlier that day. source Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Both Kardashian West and her sister Kendall Jenner have been rocking snakeskin ensembles lately, so it looks like the pattern will be joining the “no pants” movement as one of the biggest trends of the year.

