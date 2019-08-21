Kim Kardashian appears to have 6 toes in a promo shot for her perfume collection with Kylie Jenner

caption Kim Kardashian. source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West shared a promo shot for her perfumes in which she appears to have six toes on one foot.

The photo, which shows Kim and sister Kylie strutting forwards in figure-hugging bodysuits, is an advertisement for their new collaboration, Kylie Jenner x KKW fragrances.

However, most fans were only looking at one thing: Kim’s apparent extra toe.

The Kardashians are notorious for their Photoshop fails, although some fans are wondering whether perhaps Kim genuinely does have six toes.

With her hourglass shape and derrière which famously broke the internet, Kim Kardashian West is frequently described as having an unrealistic figure or setting unattainable body standards.

However, if one recent photo is to be believed, there’s one aspect of Kardashian’s body that is even more unusual.

The reality TV star appears to have six toes on one foot in a promo photo for her latest perfume collection.

The photo shows Kardashian strutting towards the camera with her sister Kylie Jenner, both of whom are wearing figure-hugging one-legged bodysuits.

The three new scents come in pout-shaped bottles and are a collaboration between the two sisters, Kylie Jenner x KKW fragrances.

“Kylie’s favorite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink!” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

“She’s been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process.

“Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites!”

But rather than express excitement at the new fragrances, launching on August 23, most of the comments from Kardashian’s 146 million followers were about the extra toe she seemed to have.

Is this poor editing or does kim k have 6 toes pic.twitter.com/OyFThSWiWy — ᙢ ᗩ ᖙ ᔕ❁☮☯ (@MaddyLana) August 20, 2019

“That sixth toe is iconic,” commented celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton.

Some suggested it was a Photoshop fail, while others questioned whether she may genuinely just have six toes.

For her part, Kardashian is yet to address the issue but has continued to promote the new fragrances on her Instagram.

It’s not the first time the Kardashians have been called out for overuse of Photoshop though – in April this year, Kim’s sister Khloé posted a photo that left fans wondering whether she had 14 fingers.

Insider has contacted representatives of Kim Kardashian West for comment.