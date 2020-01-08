People are really confused by the contents of Kim Kardashian’s nearly empty refrigerators

caption Kim Kardashian West raised eyebrows after she posted a photo in front of her refrigerators. source Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kim Kardashian West caused some confusion among her fans Tuesday after she posted a photo posing in front of two refrigerators with seemingly random drinks inside.

Kardashian West was promoting her Skims clothing collection, but users were more interested in the contents of her fridges.

One appeared to hold nothing more than several brands of bottled water, while the other had six types of milk, a barely full jar of what looked like lemonade, and not much else.

“Y’all eat air too?? Coz I see no food in that fridge ma’am,” one user wrote in response.

Twitter users took issue with the fact that the nearly empty fridges didn’t seem realistic for a family with several children.

I see nothing in that fridge that reflects a family with 4 kids haha! I just cant relate. Sorry — denise bailey (@dmibailey) January 7, 2020

You know damn well that’s Kim fridge, the kids got they own fridge ???????? — shooter.james.us (@jamesizdope) January 7, 2020

Yall eat air too??coz I see no food in that fridge ma’am — on the budget MoM???? (@The_real_shoki) January 7, 2020

It's January, you also don't have food????????? — Vee (@_moghel_) January 7, 2020

Holy crap your fridge is completely empty pic.twitter.com/Rvvgo71bUd — Kellie Stbernard (@KellieStbernard) January 7, 2020

Some fixated specifically on the wide array of milks present in one fridge.

Is that a fridge fridge or just a spare one for milk — AngyPants (@Saint__Truth) January 7, 2020

Kim love the Skims, but sis you have milk for days ❤️ — carlos???? (@cbernardinor) January 7, 2020

Is this a got milk advertisement because you literally have every kind in that fridge — Lauren Ikard (@l_elizaa) January 7, 2020

One user even pointed out that Kardashian West most likely has a personal chef to cook all her meals.

Seeing a lot of replies about an empty fridge but y’all forget she’s rich and probably has a personal chef — Barry Estel (@barry_estel) January 7, 2020

But others felt that still didn’t explain the contents of her fridge.

If you have a chef work for you, they have to have food to cook with. ???? Even if they prepared things off-site, they would still keep the cold stuff in the fridge to serve & even then; they leave the remainder in the fridge. Even if you order out, who doesn’t have condiments?????‍♀️ — ????????????You smell so wonderful! (@Welcome2_2020) January 8, 2020

Cute! PS- I think you need to hit the grocery store. ???? — Melissa Millsap (@rpsgtmill) January 7, 2020

Representatives for Kardashian West didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.