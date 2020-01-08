People are really confused by the contents of Kim Kardashian’s nearly empty refrigerators

By
Libby Torres
-
Kim Kardashian West raised eyebrows after she posted a photo in front of her refrigerators.

caption
Kim Kardashian West raised eyebrows after she posted a photo in front of her refrigerators.
source
Kim Kardashian/Twitter

  • Kim Kardashian West caused some confusion among her fans Tuesday after she posted a photo posing in front of two refrigerators with seemingly random drinks inside.
  • Kardashian West was promoting her Skims clothing collection, but users were more interested in the contents of her fridges.
  • One appeared to hold nothing more than several brands of bottled water, while the other had six types of milk, a barely full jar of what looked like lemonade, and not much else.
  • “Y’all eat air too?? Coz I see no food in that fridge ma’am,” one user wrote in response.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kim Kardashian West raised some eyebrows after she posted a photo that showed the contents of her refrigerators on Tuesday.

Kardashian West, who was promoting a restock of her Skims clothing collection, posed in front of two refrigerators in her home and posted the picture to social media.

But instead of focusing on the clothing she was trying to sell, Kardashian West’s followers were more fixated on the bizarre assortment of drinks present in her two fridges. One appeared to only hold several varieties of bottled water, while the other had six types of milk, a barely full jar of what looked like lemonade, and not much else.

Twitter users took issue with the fact that the nearly empty fridges didn’t seem realistic for a family with several children.

Some fixated specifically on the wide array of milks present in one fridge.

One user even pointed out that Kardashian West most likely has a personal chef to cook all her meals.

But others felt that still didn’t explain the contents of her fridge.

Representatives for Kardashian West didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.