Kim Kardashian used the Photo Booth app on her laptop to capture the promo images for her new SKIMS collection

- source
- Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
- Kim Kardashian West figured out how to promote her upcoming SKIMS Summer Mesh collection without leaving the house.
- The founder shared numerous photos she said she shot herself on her laptop through Apple’s Photo Booth app.
- Kardashian West modeled the semi-sheer line, which is set to drop on May 21.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Kim Kardashian West found a way to have her own SKIMS photo shoot at home.
On Monday, the 39-year-old fashion and beauty mogul shared a series of photos showing off the upcoming SKIMS Summer Mesh collection, which is launching on May 21 at 9:00 a.m. PT.
“I shot this myself on photo booth – Coming soon: @SKIMS Summer Mesh – a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X on Thursday, May 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop. #ShotByMe,” she captioned the photos.
View this post on Instagram
I shot this myself on photo booth — Coming soon: @SKIMS Summer Mesh — a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X on Thursday, May 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop. #ShotByMe
In the photos, Kardashian West kept her hair the same but switched up her accessories. While posing in the sienna color, she wore multiple gold necklaces and a grill. However, she kept it a bit more simple when posing in the onyx and bone-colored sets.
- source
- SKIMS
The SKIMS Summer Mesh collection is described as “a collection of breathable, ultra-soft mesh styles designed to stretch and cling to your body,” according to a press release shared with Insider.
The collection includes a scoop-neck bralette ($38), a triangle bralette ($38), mesh shorts ($28), a mesh T-Shirt ($48), a thong ($22), and a summer mesh brief ($24). Each of the items will be available in five colors: bone, clay, sienna, jasper, and onyx. The collection also comes in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
- Read more:
- Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS face masks sold out in minutes despite criticism over a black ‘nude’ option intended for dark skin tones
- Kylie Jenner says she may own more SKIMS items than Kim Kardashian after sharing a photo of her organized collection
- The thong bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line wasn’t the most comfortable, but it’s a basic that will make you feel sexy
- Kim Kardashian shared photos of times she ‘taped up’ her breasts to show people how to use her new body tape