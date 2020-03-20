The thong bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line wasn’t the most comfortable, but it’s a basic that will make you feel sexy

caption I wore the SKIMS bodysuit for almost 12 hours. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

In January, Kim Kardashian West launched the Essential Bodysuit Collection as part of her SKIMS line. The line includes six different bodysuits, ranging in price from $68 to $98.

As a self-professed lover of basics, I decided to give the Long Sleeve Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($78) a try.

I followed the size guide on SKIMS’ website but found that the first bodysuit I ordered was too small.

Although the thong design is uncomfortable, wearing underwear underneath could easily fix that, and the top of the bodysuit convinced me that it’s a great basic to add to any wardrobe.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In January, Kim Kardashian West announced she was releasing new bodysuits as part of her SKIMS line.

caption Kim Kardashian West announced the bodysuit launch in January. source Skims/Instagram

A month after launching the Cozy Collection, Kim Kardashian West released a line of six different bodysuits: the Naked Plunge Bodysuit ($98); Stretch Satin Smoothing Bodysuit ($88); Long Sleeve Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($78), Long Sleeve Mock Neck Bodysuit ($78); Sleeveless Mock Neck Bodysuit ($68); and the Sleeveless Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($68).

At the time of writing, each bodysuit was available in four colors: Sandstone, Tigers Eye, Smokey Quartz, and Onyx.

I signed up for the waitlist after Kardashian West announced the launch date, which turned out to be the best decision.

caption At 11:07 a.m. ET, I received an email telling me I had been given early access to shop the Essential Bodysuit collection. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

After previously testing the Cozy Collection from SKIMS, I knew that signing up for the bodysuit waitlist could be useful because it would give me access to the line an hour before it went live for everyone else.

I got an email at 11:07 a.m. on launch day telling me that I had been given “waitlist early access” to shop the Essential Bodysuit Collection.

“The ultimate base layers are here. These must-have bodysuits deliver an ultra-smoothing and supportive second-skin feel, making them a necessary addition to every wardrobe. Available in sizes XXS-5X and four tonal shades,” the email said.

I opened the SKIMS website and immediately looked for the size guide, as I didn’t know how sizing for the bodysuits would work.

caption The guide led me to order the L/XL size. source SKIMS

Following the guide, I decided to go for the L/XL since I normally fall between a size 14 to 16.

Thanks to Kardashian West’s Instagram posts and stories promoting the line, I knew I wanted to get my hands on the Long Sleeve Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit ($78).

caption The bodysuits are available in four different colors. source SKIMS

I knew that I wanted to get the bodysuit in black because it would go with everything in my closet. Thanks to the early access I had for joining the waitlist, I was able to secure it in Onyx.

After deciding on the L/XL size, I added the bodysuit to my cart, which brought my total to $78.

caption SKIMS offers free shipping for domestic orders $75 or more. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

As someone whose closet is filled with basics, having a black bodysuit in my wardrobe was a welcome addition. At $78, I had high expectations for this clothing item, especially considering other brands known for their basics, such as Everlane, sell similar long-sleeve bodysuits for just $35.

Minutes after making my purchase, I received an email that my order had been received.

caption I was finished in less than 8 minutes. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

I was done with my entire purchase in under 8 minutes.

As the email states, customers should allow two to four business days for the order to be processed and shipped. All I could do at that point was wait patiently for the shipping notification to show up in my inbox.

My order was shipped two days later, and it took an additional two days before the items arrived at my door.

caption Customers are asked to wait two to four business days for orders to be processed and shipped. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

It took four days to receive the bodysuit I purchased. During that time, I was always checking the shipping link to make sure I didn’t miss the delivery to my office.

One thing I love about SKIMS is that they don’t use unnecessary packaging.

caption I liked that the box came with my receipt and the bodysuit inside a brown bag. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Inside the small square box was a brown bag holding the bodysuit, and my receipt was tucked underneath.

When I ordered the Cozy Collection, the box came with the top and pants individually wrapped in plastic. I was happy to see that SKIMS is still using as little packaging as possible.

The bodysuit came inside a reusable brown bag.

caption The best part of the brown bag is that it was reusable. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

The bag was labeled with the SKIMS logo and had a similar brand message that the original announcement email did: “Perfect for layering or wearing on its own, this second skin bodysuit is a staple for any wardrobe.”

It also featured a specific size guide that differs from the format of the one on SKIMS’ website. The guide includes the size and the coordinating waist and hip-width in inches.

The first thing I noticed about the bodysuit is that it just had a single tag on the inside and no other labels.

caption Just like the Cozy Collection, the bodysuit only came with a single tag on the bottom left-hand corner. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

The only thing the bodysuit had inside was a small tag with the size and washing instructions.

After a painful try-on experience, I realized the bodysuit was too small on me.

caption The L/XL bodysuit was too small on me. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

When I attempted to try on the bodysuit, it hurt to pull it over my face because the hole for my head was too small, and once I had it over my head, it was so tight that I felt like I couldn’t breathe.

Even though I followed the size guide on the website, the bodysuit was too small and I decided I needed to get my hands on a new one. In the midst of trying it on, the tag came off but since I wanted to return it, I made sure that I kept it with the bodysuit.

Since the tag came off, I immediately looked at SKIMS’ return policy to make sure I wouldn’t have any issues returning the bodysuit.

caption The return policy says the products must be returned with all tags attached. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

The return policy specifically states the “products must be returned unworn, unwashed, in their original condition and with all tags attached.”

With that in mind, my coworker gave me the idea of reaching out to their customer service and letting them know what happened to see how I should proceed.

On January 28, I started a return request through the SKIMS website.

caption The separate website asks customers to insert their order number and shipping zip code. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

After going on the SKIMS website and searching “how to make a return,” I was prompted to click on the Returns link and follow the steps. Once I clicked on the site, I inserted my order number and shipping zip code.

According to the Returns section on SKIMS’ website, “once your return has been created, you will receive a pre-paid return shipping label via email and you may drop your package at any USPS location.”

A few minutes later, I got an email instructing me to print my return label and drop off the bodysuit at any USPS location.

caption I put the bodysuit in the mail on the same day. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

After getting this email, I printed the return label, put the bodysuit back in the same box, and dropped it off at the USPS pickup rack in the mail room of my office.

That same day, I also sent an email to customer service about the tag falling off the bodysuit.

caption I heard back from a customer service representative within a day. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Since I had already started a return and didn’t want any issues with my request being processed, I reached out to SKIMS’ customer service to let them know that the tag had fallen off in the process of trying on the bodysuit.

A few hours later, I heard back from a representative who said they appreciated the heads up and to proceed with sending back my return.

I was frustrated when I realized that SKIMS charges customers a $6 return shipping fee that’s deducted from the refund amount.

caption SKIMS charges a $6 shipping fee on all returns. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

I didn’t realize the bodysuits run small because there are no customer reviews on the SKIMS website, and I followed the size guide available to customers, so I was annoyed to find out about the return fee, which meant I was only going to get back $72 for something I paid $78 for.

On February 3, my return made it back to a SKIMS shipping facility in Illinois.

caption It took five days for the return to make it back to the SKIMS shipping warehouse. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

After putting my original bodysuit in the mail, I made sure to track the package and was happy to see it made it back within a handful of days. Now all I had to do was wait for was my refund.

After waiting a few days and not hearing from SKIMS, I decided to check out their website and see how long it usually takes to process returns.

caption According to the SKIMS website, refunds can take up to seven to 10 business days to appear in your bank account. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

On the website, it states that customers should wait seven to 10 business days for their refund to appear in their bank accounts. That’s when I realized that I wasn’t giving it enough time.

On February 11, I got an email that I had received a refund.

caption The $72 reflects the $6 nonrefundable shipping fee SKIMS charges. source Celia Fernandez

A full eight days after having received my return at their shipping warehouse, I got an email from SKIMS that my refund had finally been processed. I

On February 18, I tried to reorder the Long Sleeve Crew Neck Thong Bodysuit in the color Onyx but it was sold out, so I had to settle for the Tigers Eye color.

caption I ordered a new bodysuit in the color Tigers Eye since Onyx was sold out. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Considering most of the products SKIMS releases sell out within a few days, I shouldn’t have been surprised that I wasn’t going to be able to order the same bodysuit again.

The only bodysuits that were available in the 2X/3X size were Sandstone and Tigers Eye. Since I already knew the L/XL size was too small, I went up a size and prayed to the fashion gods that I wouldn’t have any issues again. I also decided to order the Tigers Eye color because I didn’t like that the Sandstone looked a bit yellow.

On February 19, I got an email that my new bodysuit had shipped and I had it in my hands two days later, on February 21.

caption Just like with previous purchases, I got my order within a few days. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Within four days of ordering a new bodysuit, I was able to get my hands on the new one.

The new bodysuit arrived in similar packaging.

caption The bodysuit came in a bigger box this time. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Finally, I would have the chance to test out the SKIMS bodysuit.

Just like the packaging says, the bodysuit felt exactly like a second skin.

caption The 2X/3X size was the perfect fit for me. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

I was afraid that I was going to look like a tan blob in the bodysuit because I thought the color was too similar to my skin, but it turned out to be a bit darker in person, which I was so happy about.

Going up a size was the best decision and made me realize that these bodysuits run between small and true-to-size, which is something to consider if you’re looking to buy one.

The worst thing about the bodysuit was the thong design.

caption I am used to wearing thongs but this was uncomfortable on another level. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

The design feature I was looking forward to the most when trying on the bodysuit was the snap closure because it meant I could use the bathroom without having to deal with the hooks that most bodysuits I own come with.

The snap closure turned out to be my least favorite part of the bodysuit, as it was constantly riding up to the point where I was uncomfortable and could not have it on all day. Whenever I was sitting down, I found myself wiggling around in order to move the closure a bit without having to run to the bathroom constantly to fix it.

Despite the hassle over the return, I think the bodysuit is a nice basic to have in my wardrobe.

caption I will be wearing underwear underneath my bodysuit from now on. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

The point of the thong bodysuit is to wear it without underwear, but I couldn’t deal with having the snap closure riding up all day, so I will be wearing it with something underneath from now on.

Despite that, I think the bodysuit is a great addition to my closet because I can dress it up or dress it down. It was comfortable on top and made me feel sexy because I felt like it smoothed over my skin and accentuated my waist.

If you’re someone who loves to have bodysuits in your closet, I would highly suggest the SKIMS piece. Although the next time I buy one, it won’t be a thong version.