Kim Kardashian had the best response to an article accusing her of having a ‘bad skin day’

caption Psoriasis affects about 7.5 million Americans, including Kim Kardashian West. source Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West shut down a tabloid using her medical skin condition for clicks.

When the Daily Mail ran an article with the headline, “Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day,” Kardashian West clarified the situation via Twitter.

“It’s psoriasis all over my face,” Kardashian West wrote, adding a crying emoji.

It’s psoriasis all over my face. ???? https://t.co/E94lI7mfDG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 5, 2019

Kardashian West has often talked about having psoriasis, a disease of the immune system that usually produces thick, scaly patches on the skin.

In December, she revealed that her psoriasis had worsened and “taken over” her body.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), psoriasis affects about 7.5 million Americans. The exact cause of the disease is unknown, and there’s no cure. Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, also suffers from the skin condition.

“We think that people may inherit a tendency for psoriasis, but not exhibit signs of it until a trigger like stress or an infection activates the condition,” dermatologist Dr. Allison Arthur previously told INSIDER.

caption Kim Kardashian West was first diagnosed with psoriasis in 2010, which she documented on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” source E!

Kardashian West’s fans had already come to her defense on Twitter, accusing the Daily Mail of being exploitative and harsh.

Heaven forbid her skin isnt flawless ???? — Peruvian Princess (@PeruvianHottie8) February 5, 2019

So you’re saying she is human? — ᒍᗩᗰ???????? (@jamie_precopia) February 5, 2019

This sounds dumb! There are women who don’t wear any makeup with bad skin & women who wear makeup with flawless skin. Plus, she has psoriasis! This article would’ve received better if your writer said “Celebrities, like us suffer from break outs but we have a few tips” ???? — Jocelyn Tierra (@letschicchat) February 5, 2019

After Kardashian West replied, many more people attempted to comfort her, even sharing their own experiences with psoriasis.

Do not let the media shake you. My mom has psoriasis, it took her a long time to accept it and not let the opinions of others shake her. Her psoriasis is still bad bc there are underlining issues she refuses to address, but people like you help start those convo. Thank you ❤️ — Nat (@Miss_N_a_t) February 5, 2019

ITS OK KIM WE STAN A FLAWED QUEEN — KT (@QuinoaKatie) February 5, 2019

I'm sorry that news said that about you and you're getting nasty comments about it. I have psoriasis but on my ears and scalp and I hate when people point it out ☹️ hope you have a remedy that works for your psoriasis! Much love ❤️ — ???? (@ox_tori_xo) February 6, 2019

