Kim Kardashian lashed out at Taylor Swift over her Kanye West call, claiming she ‘lied through her publicist’

caption Kanye West and Kim Kardashian; Taylor Swift source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, VCG/VCG via Getty Images

After Taylor Swift addressed the newly leaked extended footage of her “Famous” call with Kanye West, where the rapper pressed her for permission to include a degrading lyric about her, Kim Kardashian tweeted that “Taylor lied through her publicist” in her initial 2016 statement to the press.

Kardashian specifically said “Taylor lied” by previously saying West “did not call for approval,” as well as by saying Kardashian edited the initial footage that she released on Snapchat.

Swift’s publicist Tree Paine then tweeted the initial statement, pointing out that it says “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Despite both saying they’d rather not reignite their February 2016 feud over Kanye West’s song “Famous,” both Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have reacted to newly leaked extended footage of the call, during which West asks Swift to promote the song containing the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that b—- famous.”

After the initial release of “Famous,” Swift criticized West’s portrayal of her in the song, and Kardashian then posted footage of their call on her Snapchat story, causing a social media firestorm that overwhelmingly painted Swift as the bad guy – referencing her seeming approval of the lyrics in the video. Now that more footage has been leaked, the tide is turning against Kardashian and West.

At the time of his call, West had written, “I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex,” and per Kardashian’s tweets, the line was later rewritten to what it is in the song today. In the new leak, Swift is audibly relieved that West didn’t call her a “b—-,” although he would later go on to do so.

the infamous Taylor/Kanye phone call leaked and now we can confirm that Kanye lied to Taylor, left out the line about making her famous, and everything Taylor said was true. #KanyeWestisOverParty ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wJnnl3MjwO — julian ☆ (@melodramasummer) March 21, 2020

He also asks her to tweet out the song, and she tells him that it would be counteractive to do so, because “anything” she does “becomes like, a feminist think piece” and therefore the song would be “less cool” if she launched it.

Swift and Kardashian have now engaged in a back-and-forth discourse about her initial PR statement in 2016.

Swift first addressed the new footage on her Instagram Story, suggesting that the longer version of the call makes it clear that it was “edited and manipulated in order to frame me.” She and Kardashian have also both liked posts on social media indicating their stance on the newly released footage.

Swift wrote “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years ) …” and then added “SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” linking to the donation page for the Feeding America non-profit organization.

Kardashian has now responded to Swift in a series of tweets, writing “the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

West’s wife also added that “Famous” hadn’t “been fully written” at the time of his call with Swift, but she continued on to say that “she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement […]”

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kardashian further attacked the PR statement that Swift’s spokesperson, Tree Paine, released to the press during the February 2016 feud. Paine wrote that Swift “declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”

The new footage shows Swift did decline to release “Famous” on her Twitter account, although her cautioning West was more about how she would be perceived as a feminist than whether he was being misogynistic.

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

In other tweets, Kardashian said Swift’s lie was about whether the conversation between her and West took place and the overall tone of the conversation, which is somewhat subjective. She also said that the clips she released on her Snapchat were unedited, and that the full conversation doesn’t change the initial narrative of their 2016 feud.

But Paine responded to Kardashian’s tweets, writing, “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys p— off to leak that video?”

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? ???????????? https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

The initial statement that Kardashian cut from in her tweets does say that the call took place. According to social media posts from February 2016, the full email sent to press clearly states “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account.”

Kardashian cut the second part of that sentence in her tweet rehash, using a “…”

Whether or not Swift “cautioned him about releasing a song with such a misogynistic message” is up to interpretation, since Swift just implied to West that she’d be painted as a bad feminist if she were the one to promote “Famous,” although by saying it would look “less cool,” she did imply that she thought the line “I think Taylor Swift might owe me sex” could be considered “cool” in the first place.

“People are looking for me to do something dumb or stupid or lame,” Swift said in the newly released footage. “People would try to make it negative if it came from me, you know what I mean?”