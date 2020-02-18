Kim Kardashian proves she’s a cool mom by dancing with daughter North West in a new TikTok video

- source
- Kim Kardashian West posted a TikTok video with her daughter North West on Monday, and followers of the reality star are calling her a “cool mom” as a result.
- Kardashian West shared the clip of her and North dancing together to Bomba Estéreo’s “To My Love” on her Instagram, along with the caption “Tik Tok.”
- The reality star recently revealed that 6-year-old North has her own private TikTok account, and they’ve made a “few cute videos” together.
- “We do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” Kardashian West told “ET,” adding, “She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”
