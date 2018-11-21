Kim Kardashian said it’s ‘hard’ for Khloe and Tristan Thompson to watch ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ months after his reported cheating scandal broke

caption Kim Kardashian addresses Tristan Thompson’s reported cheating scandal unfolding on ‘KUWTK.’ source Ellentube

The most recent episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” have all focused on the reports of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and the ways it has affected the famous family.

On Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim Kardashian opened up about re-watching footage that originally aired over seven months ago.

Kim said that Tristan is probably feeling “awkward” because he’s not used to his life being captured on film the way the Kardashians are.

Kim also said that watching “KUWTK” is therapeutic for her family.

The reported Tristan Thompson cheating scandal may have gone down last April, but on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” it’s happening now, which means fans are just now finding out all the details about what happened between him and Khloe Kardashian more than seven months later. And according to what Kim Kardashian said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday, the whole thing is a bit awkward for the NBA star.

“It is awkward especially for maybe Tristan who isn’t used to this,” Kim said. “Unfortunately, that’s what was going on in our lives, so six months later, when it replays and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through and it’s rehashed in front of everyone and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again and they’re live tweeting and everyone’s chiming in. So that is hard for Khloe, and I’m sure for Tristan.”

Kim also went on to say that her family is using the opportunity to watch the footage as “therapy,” and that they are here for Khloe if she needs them.

“We’ll pick up the slack for Khloe. If we live tweet, maybe if she’s not in the mood, we’ll tweet a little bit more than her and kind of have those conversations so she won’t have to,” Kim added. “She was really brave and wanted to and has dealt with that and is fine with that.”

caption Kim said that they’re there to help Khloe. source Getty Images/Ethan Miller

And when DeGeneres mentioned that it’s surprising that a family so large can be so close with each other, Kim had to agree.

“It gets us through everything together,” she said.

On last week’s episode, Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, and her family didn’t try to hide their feelings on the situation (especially Kim). At the time, Tristan made it clear that he didn’t appreciate Kim speaking publicly about the scandal.

caption Kim has not been hiding her feelings on “KUWTK.” source E!

In clips from Sunday’s upcoming episode, the drama between Kim and Tristan heats up after she realizes that he blocked her on Instagram.

