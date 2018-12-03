Kim Kardashian wore a Versace dress from the ’90s that looks like one of Kendall Jenner’s most daring outfits

caption Kim Kardashian West is a longtime fan of vintage Versace. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West attended Versace’s pre-fall 2019 show in New York City on Sunday.

The beauty mogul wore a chainmail-like minidress from Gianni Versace’s Fall/Winter 1997 collection to the event.

Kardashian West’s vintage outfit is similar to one of Kendall Jenner‘s most daring looks.

Back in November 2016, Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday in a custom-made silver minidress by LaBourjoisie’s Antoine Salameh.

Jenner’s dress was inspired by the iconic Julien MacDonald design Paris Hilton wore to celebrate her 21st birthday in 2002.

caption Kardashian West wore her hair up in a high ponytail. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A longtime fan of vintage Versace designs, and retro trends in general, Kardashian West paired the chainmail-like dress with a matching hair scrunchie, two delicate cross necklaces, and clear pointy-toe heels that looked nearly invisible.

For Kardashian-Jenner fans, the reality TV star’s vintage look may call to mind one of Kendall Jenner’s most daring outfits.

Back in November 2016, the model celebrated her 21st birthday in a custom-made silver minidress by LaBourjoisie‘s Antoine Salameh. The sparkly design featured an open back and a plunging cowl neck held up by multiple sequined halter straps.

Like Kardashian West, Jenner accessorized the chainmail-like dress with clear heels.

caption Jenner celebrates her 21st birthday on November 3, 2016. source Splash News

In a now-deleted post on her app and website, Jenner later revealed that the LaBourjoisie dress was inspired by the iconic Julien MacDonald design Paris Hilton wore to celebrate her 21st birthday in 2002.

