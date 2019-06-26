The internet has feelings about the name of Kim Kardashian-West’s new shapewear line

caption Kim Kardashian. source E!

Kim Kardashian-West launched her new shapewear line Kimono Solutionwear on Tuesday.

Kardashian-West wrote on Instagram that she would “always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware [sic] color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this.”

She also applied to trademarked a specific styling of the word “Kimono.” A kimono is a traditional Japanese garment that dates back as early as the 1600s.

The internet was quick to react to the announcement, calling Kardashian-West’s branding “cultural appropriation.”

One of the critiques was of the brand’s name – and an apparent application to trademark a “word mark” of “Kimono.”

A kimono is a traditional robe in Japanese culture, with a history that dates back to 1615, according to London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

A search of the online database for the United States Patent and Trademark Office revealed that Kimono Intimates, Inc. – which TMZ reported in May is the name of Kardashian-West’s lingerie line – applied to trademark a specific font version of the word “Kimono.”

The application states, “The mark consists of the word ‘KIMONO’ in a stylized font.”

In addition to this stylized “Kimono,” trademark applications were submitted for “Kimono Body” and “Kimono World,” as it applies to specific clothing, shapewear, accessories, clothing and other products (including kimonos).

Two other companies trademarked “Kimono” back in 2013, according to a search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (a software company and a writing utensil sheath company), while others have applied.

Regardless, the internet was quick to react to the announcement, calling Kardashian-West’s branding “cultural appropriation.” One Twitter user simply reacted by saying, “Kim, oh no.”

From my perspective of being a Japanese-American and having grown up with the cultural aesthetic and legacy, it is disrespectful to call these underwear "kimono." Kimono is a type of Japanese traditional robe that looks nothing like this. It just feels….disrespectful. https://t.co/ZFWYRmsnIx — 渡邉葉 (@YoWatShiinaEsq) June 25, 2019

i'd like to know why she chose the Japanese word 'Kimono' to her nude color underwear. You know, kimono is a traditional Japanese garmet. These shapewears don't look like kimono at all.#KimonoBody https://t.co/zOn9Dwgscp — 東雲（しののめ） (@madogoshino) June 25, 2019

But why would Kim call her shapewear line Kimono as if Kimonos aren’t an entirely different item of clothing that belong to a cultural group? ???? — Gravitas (@Afika_Lulo) June 25, 2019

I’m interested in new shapewear but Kimono? Trademarking & profiting without any actual true appreciation and recognition of the origin of the name, a cultural garment from Japan, is just gross. Her line has nothing to do with the name yet seeks profit from it. #appropriation https://t.co/vTMSASq0W0 — Tania Ginoza (@TaniaGinoza) June 25, 2019

Chrissy Teigen, on the other hand, tweeted in response that Kardashian-West’s new solution shorts will come in handy for her.

Oh my god I don’t have to cut one side of my spanx anymore!!!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 25, 2019

In an Instagram post, Kardashian-West shared that she would “always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware [sic] color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this.” The shapewear line would come in nine shades and sizes XXS to 4XL.

Kardashian-West also designed a “solution short” for all those times she “wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support,” she wrote on Twitter.

This is the solution short.

I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. @kimonobody pic.twitter.com/0GO7ZP1A9Y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Kardashian-West still has yet to announce an official launch date. INSIDER contacted Kardashian-West’s representative for comment and will update as necessary.