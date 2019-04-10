Kim Kardashian West is apprenticing at a San Francisco law office in hopes of taking the bar in 2022

source ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West told Vogue that she’s been apprenticing with a San Francisco-based law office since last year.

She’s logging 18 hours a week of supervised study in hopes of taking the California bar exam in 2022.

Kardashian West was inspired to take the bar exam after she met with President Donald Trump to discuss clemency in the US and helped Alice Marie Johnson be released from prison.

Kim Kardashian West said she started a four-year apprenticeship at a law office based in San Francisco last year in hopes of taking the bar in 2022.

In a profile published in Vogue on Wednesday, Kardashian West revealed she was inspired to study law after she helped Alice Marie Johnson be released from prison in June 2018.

Kardashian West met with President Donald Trump, CNN commentator Van Jones, and several lawyers to lobby for clemency for Johnson, who had been in prison since 1996 on a nonviolent drug charge.

“It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more,” she told Vogue.

Kardashian West’s father, Robert Kardashian, was famously a member of OJ Simpson’s defense team. The 38-year-old said that as a child, she was inspired by his forensic books and would spend hours in his library.

With her own apprenticeship, Kardashian said the reading in time-consuming, but she can grasp the concepts in “two seconds.”

Kardashian West previously worked with Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson on the Johnson case. Jones and Jackson are co-founders of the Oakland, California-based #cut50, an advocacy group on criminal justice reform, and Kardashian West is working on her legal studies through the organization.

The advocacy group confirmed to INSIDER that Kardashian West is doing her apprenticeship with their legal office under the supervision of Jackson. In California, can apprentice with a law office or sitting judge in order to take the bar exam without going to law school.

Kardashian West said she logs 18 hours a week of supervised study with #cut50 lawyers Jackson and Erin Haney. They work for hours in an Los Angeles office, so Kardashian West doesn’t have to travel to San Francisco.

Jones said Kardashian West’s role in granting Johnson clemency was “indispensable.”

“I watched with my own eyes Trump confess to having tremendous fears of letting somebody out of prison and that person going and doing something terrible, and the impact that that would have on his political prospects. He was visibly nervous about it. And I watched Kim Kardashian unleash the most effective, emotionally intelligent intervention that I’ve ever seen in American politics,” he said.