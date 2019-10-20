Kim Kardashian West wants the governor of Texas to stop execution plans for 21-year death row inmate Rodney Reed

caption “How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest,” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West wrote a tweet urging Texas governor Greg Abbott to stop the planned execution of death row inmate Rodney Reed.

Reed is scheduled to be executed on November 20. He has been on death row for 21 years after being convicted for the murder of Stacey Stites in 1996.

Recently, two new witnesses from the case have come forward and Kardashian West and Reed’s legal team believe their testimonies could help exonerate Reed.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West directed a tweet at Texas Governor Greg Abbott, pleading with him to stop the planned execution of Rodney Reed, a death row inmate who was convicted of murdering Stacey Stites in 1996.

“PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING.

Reed has been on death row for the past 21 years and his execution is scheduled for November 20, but according to Kardashian West and Reed’s legal team, there is evidence from two new witnesses that suggest Reed was wrongfully convicted.

There is mounting evidence that Stites’ fianceé at the time could have been involved in the Stites’ murder, according to The Innocence Project. Reed was originally scheduled to be executed in 2015, but a new witness testimony and forensic analysis at the time postponed it. In a trial with the new evidence, the court ruled against Reed again which has brought him to the new November 20 execution date.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has called for justice for an incarcerated person

In recent years, Kardashian West has called for the justice of multiple incarcerated people like Reed.

In June, Alice Johnson, a 64-year-old who was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offenses, was granted clemency from President Trump after Kardashian West publicly advocated for Johnson’s release.

“She has embraced my cause and taken to heart my plight. Kim has been my war angel, and I’ll never forget what she is doing for me,” Johnson told Business Insider at the time of her clemency appeal to the Trump administration.

In October, Kardashian West also had a hand in the release of Momolu Stewart, a 39-year-old who was tried as an adult at age 16 after he committed a murder. The reality star had visited Stewart in prison in September as part of filming her upcoming Oxygen documentary about prison reform.

In the same month, Kardashian West urged Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to read a letter from Brendan Dassey, who was convicted of the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach alongside his uncle Steven Avery. Dassey has been in prison for 13 years and his legal team recently filed for his clemency.