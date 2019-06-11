Kim Kardashian West is releasing 7 shades of ‘body foundation,’ and people have a lot of concerns about the product

caption Kim Kardashian West is the founder of makeup brand KKW Beauty. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to controversy. In May alone, she was criticized for both the appearance of her “unrealistically narrow” waist at the Met Gala and her choice to pose with domesticated elephants in Bali.

Now, people are questioning the reality-television star’s makeup brand, KKW Beauty. On Tuesday, Kardashian West took to Twitter to announce the upcoming launch of her brand’s Skin Perfecting Body Foundation, which will be available in seven shades and retail for $45 per bottle.

While many people on Twitter expressed interest in trying the collection – which will also include shimmering body lotions, powders, and a beauty brush -others questioned why the makeup mogul is releasing such a limited number of shades. Some also asked if the product is really necessary at all.

On Twitter, Kardashian West said she uses body makeup to cover her psoriasis

After announcing the products on Twitter, Kardashian West gave some insight into the creation of the Skin Perfecting Body Foundation.

“I’ve been working on these formulas for over a year now and I’m so happy with how creamy and blendable they all are,” Kardashian West said on Twitter. “You can layer the formulas together or use them individually to achieve how much coverage and shimmer you want. I can’t wait for you guys to try this collection!!”

She also said that she frequently uses body makeup to cover her psoriasis, a skin condition that can cause itchy and dry patches.

In response to her posts, many fans said they’re excited to try the products

Some fans even said that buying the collection will make them “go broke.”

Other people, however, questioned the purpose of the body makeup

Some Twitter users expressed concern that Kardashian West could send the wrong message to customers by creating “skin-perfecting” body makeup.

One person, however, defended body foundation and said that it can be used to cover scars and blemishes.

Many fans questioned if the foundation is safe to wear underneath clothing

One of the main concerns raised on Twitter is whether or not the body foundation can transfer onto clothing, and therefore leave stains.

Kardashian West and KKW Beauty have yet to reply to the question raised by consumers.

Many people also took issue with the product’s shade range

Currently, it appears that KKW Beauty will sell the Skin Perfecting Body Foundation in seven different shades, which range from light to dark.

But according to people on Twitter, many feel that Kardashian West missed an opportunity to create a wider range of colors.

Still, some people believe that the product is meant to be sheer, and therefore doesn’t require a wide shade range

Because the product is intended for use on the body rather than the face, and can therefore be applied in a lighter manner, one Twitter user argued that a wide shade range isn’t necessary.

Representatives for KKW Beauty did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

