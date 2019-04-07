Kim Kardashian West has been accused of cultural appropriation again after wearing an Indian headpiece

caption Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to criticism. source E!

Kim Kardashian West has been called out for cultural appropriation again.

People commented on her Instagram post of her wearing an Indian headpiece, saying she shouldn’t have.

“This is straight up CULTURE APPROPRIATION,” one person wrote.

Kardashian West has defended wearing braids in the past, saying her daughter liked her hair styled that way.

Kim Kardashian West uploaded two photos to her Instagram page captioned “Sunday Service Vibe,” but not everyone was happy. While some fans loved her look, others accused her of cultural appropriation.

Kardashian West is no stranger to these accusations, after receiving criticism for wearing African Fulani braids and cornrows. This time, she was under fire for wearing an Indian headpiece.

She wore the outfit for her husband Kanye West’s exclusive Sunday Service gathering, where a choir accompanies some of his songs with gospel music.

Kardashian West’s wore a maang tikka, according to the Independent, which is a decorative headpiece Indian women traditionally wear at their wedding. It is one of 16 traditional bridal adornments, called the solah shringaar.

In the comments, people pointed out Kardashian West’s previous mishaps with other cultures.

“This is cultural appropriation and it’s just not cute anymore kimmie,” wrote one person. “keep to your own and stop stealing others cultures and their ideas and making them your own.”

“Sis this ain’t ‘service vibe’ this is straight up CULTURE APPROPRIATION,” said another.

In 2017, Kardashian West was accused of using blackface, because her skin looked so darkened in a photo promoting her KKW cosmetics line.

She has addressed the criticisms before, when fans reacted negative to her braids, commenting “Hi, can I get zero f—s please? Thanks.”

She later told Bustle that she braided her hair because her daughter North wanted her to.

“I [do] remember the backlash when I had the blonde hair and that I called them ‘Bo Derek braids,'” she said. “But I obviously know they’re called fulani braids and I know the origin of where they came from and I’m totally respectful of that. I’m not tone deaf to where I don’t get it. I do get it.”