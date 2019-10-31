Kim Kardashian West dressed up Elle Woods and it’s, like, so totally perfect

caption Kim Kardashian West, left, and Reese Witherspoon, right, as Elle Woods. source Twitter/MGM Distribution Co.

The Kardashian family takes Halloween very seriously, and this year Kim Kardashian West dressed up as Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.”

Kardashian West even recreated Woods’ Harvard application video to show off her costume.

The hair and make-up in the video are spot-on, and even the fashion choices and dialogue are the same.

The clip is a scene-by-scene a recreation of Wood’s iconic Harvard Law School application video.

True to the original, it opens with Kardashian West in a pink sequined bikini like the one in the film, cuts to her leading a sorority meeting, and shows her being questioned about the soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Kardashian West’s clip even includes Woods’ popular “I object!” line, which comes after a man tries to catcall her as she walks through campus.

Reese Witherspoon, who played the iconic role in the 2001 film, celebrated Kardashian West’s costume, with an Instagram story. She posted Kardashian West’s costume with the comment “Elle Woods Forever!”

You can watch Kardashian’s full clip below. To compare how close it comes to Witherspoon’s iconic rendition in “Legally Blonde,” you can check out the original clip here.

Here's the full clip of Kim Kardashian West showing off her Elle Woods costume.

Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay pic.twitter.com/PNMBs2dl0C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

Kardashian West also posted photos of her costume on Instagram.

