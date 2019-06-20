Kim Kardashian West used her body makeup on her grandmother to shut down one of the biggest criticisms people have about her products

- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
- On June 11, Kim Kardashian West announced that her makeup brand, KKW Beauty, would be launching seven shades of $45 “body foundation.”
- While some people seemed eager to try the makeup, others criticized Kardashian West for releasing a product that they believed could potentially stain clothing.
- Kardashian West shut down her critics in an Instagram post on Wednesday, in which she’s seen applying the product on her grandmother.
- Throughout Kardashian West’s video, the product seemingly covers her grandma’s veins, and only transfers slightly onto a paper towel.
Kim Kardashian West has taken to social media to shut down critics of the makeup from her beauty brand.
On Wednesday, the multihyphenate star shared a video on Instagram in which she’s seen applying $45 “body foundation” from KKW Beauty, her cosmetics brand, onto her grandmother MJ’s arms. Throughout the video, her product seemingly smooths the appearance of MJ’s veins, and barely transfers when wiped with a paper towel.
Previously, Kardashian West was criticized by people on social media who wondered if the product was necessary, as they believed it could potentially stain clothing.
My grandma MJ asked me about my Body Makeup and wanted me to come over to help cover her veins. North & I went straight to her house & showed her exactly how to use it & I love how happy she is with the results! Swipe to see how amazing this before and after is on MJ! Let’s talk about the transfer. I’ve been using body makeup for over a decade now and in my experience you either get coverage that doesn’t transfer but it’s super dry and looks fake or its the opposite and really moisturizing but completely transfers. My new @kkwbeauty Body Makeup is in between. If you let it dry before putting your clothes on it transfers way less and if you set it with a translucent powder it hardly transfers at all. It was important to keep the skin looking flawless yet natural. Swipe to the 3rd slide to see. In the transfer video we didn’t have translucent powder but tried one of my pressed powders and that worked pretty good too! My body foundation really evens out and corrects your skin tone and conceals veins and bruises. My formula is super creamy, hydrating and long lasting! I can’t wait for you guys to try the entire Body Collection launching in two days on Friday, 06.21 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty
After Kardashian West applies the KKW Beauty Body Foundation to MJ’s arms, MJ says the product is “amazing.”
In a separate video included in the same post, Kardashian West rubs a paper towel across MJ’s wrist, showing that, in her experience, it took two attempts to see any transfer of the foundation from her grandmother’s arm.
- source
- Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kardashian West said in the caption of her video that her new product helps skin look ‘flawless yet natural’
In the caption of her post, the beauty mogul said she was asked by her grandmother to “come over to help cover her veins.”
“I’ve been using body makeup for over a decade now, and in my experience, you either get coverage that doesn’t transfer but it’s super dry and looks fake, or its the opposite and really moisturizing but completely transfers,” Kardashian West wrote. “My new KKW Beauty Body Makeup is in between.”
“If you let it dry before putting your clothes on, it transfers way less,” she continued. “And if you set it with a translucent powder, it hardly transfers at all. It was important to keep the skin looking flawless yet natural.”
While Kardashian West clarified that she “didn’t have translucent powder” while testing the product on her grandmother, she did use one of the pressed powders from her brand. According to Kardashian West, it still “worked pretty good.”
After posting the video on Instagram, Kardashian West also shared a before-and-after photo of her grandmother’s arms
MJ’s right arm appears to be smooth and glowing after using the foundation, which seems to have concealed her veins.
“We used the body foundation in the color Light on my grandma MJ here,” Kardashian West wrote over the photo.
- source
- Kim Kardashian/Instagram
People shared mixed reactions when Kardashian West first announced the launch of her KKW Beauty Body Foundation
After announcing her newest set of makeup on social media, many people said they were excited to try her latest products.
I was hoping it was gonna be body makeup????♥️I’m really looking forward to this launch
— Shannon Gregory (@princessshay013) June 11, 2019
Stop it!!! I’ve been waiting for this for some time!!! I’m so excited!!
— Lauren Sasse (@MakeupSasse) June 11, 2019
Read more: Kim Kardashian West is releasing 7 shades of ‘body foundation,’ but people don’t see the point in it
However, not everyone was convinced. While some questioned if there’s a need for such a product, others worried that a body foundation could easily transfer and stain clothing.
Body foundation? That’s interesting does it stain clothes at all?
— Carissa Tice (@TiceCarissa) June 11, 2019
Hopefully it’s like Vita Liberata… their formula is perfection it makes the skin look flawless except it transfers onto EVERYTHING ???? so hopefully yours doesn’t transfer
— Ashley (@tingler_ashley) June 11, 2019
Body foundation just seems excessive. I’m all for shimmer and glitter but colour/tone correction? Is this just going to exacerbate the pressure women already feel to make themselves look airbrushed ALL THE TIME? ????
— MJLL (@MadisonLiddell) June 11, 2019
In my mind it’s just bound to get people more insecure abut scars or just discolouration etc, I don’t think professional makeup artists are her key target audience (she’ll probs just give them free samples for reviews+hype)more like vulnerable teens trying to look more like her
— yikes (@TinaTheTurtle1) June 11, 2019
While Kardashian West and KKW Beauty didn’t respond to the concerns at the time, the beauty mogul said that she uses the products to cover her psoriasis in an Instagram post.
I’m so excited for you guys to try my new @kkwbeauty Body Collection. It consists of 3 different products (body make up, a liquid body shimmer and a loose shimmer powder). I use them all separately and sometimes all together depending on the look I am going for. This one shown above is the body Make Up. This is what I use most often. I don’t always like my legs to have shimmer on them. I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis. I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I’ve learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup. My formula is so creamy and buildable and has a smooth satin finish. It builds easily for a more full coverage if needed. It launches 06.21.19 at 12pm pst at kkwbeauty.com #kkwbeauty. Stay tuned for some videos showing how i use it all.
Representatives for KKW Beauty did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.
