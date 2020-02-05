Kim Kardashian wore a pair of $840 heeled flip flops that’ll take you back to the early 2000s

caption Kim Kardashian West has been a fan of heeled flip flops for years. source Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kim Kardashian West visited “Good Morning America” in New York City on Wednesday.

She arrived at the show’s studio wearing a yellow high-neck top, neon skirt, and heeled flip flops.

The trendy shoes were designed by Bottega Veneta, and retail for $840.

Celebrities like Rihanna and Emily Ratajkowski have also taken part in the footwear fad.

Kim Kardashian West just brought one of the most controversial shoe trends from 2019 – and the early 2000s – to 2020.

caption Kim Kardashian West arrives at “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. source Raymond Hall/Getty Images

According to a representative for Kardashian West, her top was also designed by Bottega Veneta. Her skirt, on the other hand, is said to be a vintage design from Roberto Cavalli.

caption Kim Kardashian West shared this picture of her outfit on Instagram. source Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has worn heeled flip flops. She previously donned a chunky version of the shoes for an Instagram picture she posted in June 2019.

Other celebrities have since taken Kardashian West’s lead. Emily Ratajkowski, for example, wore a colorful pair of heeled flip flops two days later.

By October 2019, Rihanna had paired a white pair of the shoes with a strapless dress for a look seemingly inspired by the early aughts.

caption Rihanna walks around New York City wearing heeled flip flops in 2019. source James Devaney/Getty Images

Heeled flip flops first became popular in the early 2000s, when stars like Christina Aguilera and Tara Reid donned the shoes. Some stars chose sandals with small kitten heels, while others opted for shoes with a much higher platform.

Today, designers like Jefferey Campbell and Yeezy sell versions of the footwear.