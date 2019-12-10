Kim Kardashian wore a pair of Yeezy slip-on clogs, and people are comparing them to a bicycle helmet

caption Kim Kardashian West first wore the Yeezy foam runner shoe in October. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West shared a picture with her daughter Chicago in which she was wearing the new Yeezy “foam runner” shoes.

After posting the photo, people on Twitter started comparing Kardashian West’s shoes to Crocs, bicycle helmets, and even a pasta strainer.

The shoe is set to be released in early 2020, and will retail at “an under $100 price point,” a Yeezy Mafia representative told Insider.

Kim Kardashian West’s latest shoe choice has some people on social media scratching their heads.

On Monday, the 39-year-old reality star posted a photo on Instagram with her daughter Chicago in Tokyo, Japan, in which she is wearing the new Yeezy “foam runner” shoes. Kardashian West paired the shoes with silver pants and a shearling black-and-brown jacket.

The brand announced the foam runners in September, describing them as a slip-on sneaker and clog hybrid. A prototype of the shoe was first spotted on the feet of 6-year-old North West in June.

The foam runners have holes of various sizes cut into the sides, which have led some people to compare Kardashian West’s shoes to a bicycle helmet, Crocs, and even a pasta strainer.

They look like crocs from the future…hmm think I want a pair tbh

but she can keep the tin foil pants tho…. — Mr Kuntz (@MrKuntz2) December 9, 2019

DAMN IT. I’m just SOOO SAD I can’t wear bicycle helmets on my feet. — Juji Mo-Ni (@jujiberries) December 9, 2019

my good sis has alien space ships on her feet pic.twitter.com/rti9huNpC4 — naystraphouse???????? (@naytingzz) December 9, 2019

Bruh she got the yeezy crocs on. — Fanta Clause (@TheHomieHong) December 9, 2019

If you in the kitchen about to drain the pasta and someone comes to the door. She can just slip the strainers on 123boom — Chantelle Hoffman (@Chantelles23) December 9, 2019

Although there are a lot of tweets questioning the shoe style, many people seem excited to get their hands on the foam runners.

The shoe is set to be released in early 2020, and a Yeezy Mafia representative told Insider that they will retail at “an under $100 price point.”

The foam runners are very different from the rest of the Yeezy line, which consists mostly of boots and sneakers besides the Yeezy slides Kanye West wore in 2018.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian West has posted a photo in the shoes. In October, she shared a picture wearing them with a hoodie, cropped puffer jacket, and track pants.