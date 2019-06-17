Inside the candy-filled birthday party Kim and Kourtney Kardashian threw for North West and Penelope Disick

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian pulled out all the stops for a Candy Land-themed party. source Taylor Hill/Getty Images and kimkardashiansnap/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner kids are no strangers to elaborate birthday parties, and North West and Penelope Disick just had one of their most impressive celebrations yet.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian brought the board game Candy Land to life in celebration of West’s 6th birthday on Saturday and Disick’s upcoming 7th birthday on July 8.

Instagram user kimkardashiansnap shared a few of Kardashian West’s Instagram stories from the big day, and it looks like they pulled out all the stops.

The party included at a giant recreation of the game’s winding rainbow-colored pathway, with floating gum ball-shaped balloons, a life-size gingerbread house, and a soft-serve ice cream truck.

Guests were also treated to an “Explosion Cake” from Instagram-famous bakery Flour Shop, which was filled with candy and sprinkles that flowed out as the cake was cut. The bakery’s “Explosion Cake” starts at $150, though customized options come at an additional charge.

Kardashian West also shared a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday my sweet girl!” Kardashian West wrote in the post. “The last six years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!”