Transgender pop star Kim Petras boldly posed in front of conservative Christian protesters outside her concert

caption Kim Petras hilariously trolled conservative protesters outside her concert in Kansas City, Missouri. source Kim Petras/Instagram

Transgender pop singer Kim Petras hilariously trolled conservative Christian protesters outside of her concert in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.

Members of the ultra-conservative Westboro Baptist church, whose slogan is “God hates f—-,” picketed Petras’ show because of her transgender identity, but the “Hillside Boys” singer had the perfect response, posing in front of protesters in a black thong bodysuit and thigh-high boots.

“Hoes still mad,” Petras captioned an Instagram post with the photos, which also included a video of the singer flirtatiously dropping her fur coat to reveal her bodysuit with the protesters – who had signs bearing the church’s slogan and other inflammatory phrases – in the background.

On Instagram, the singer’s cheeky response to the protesters drew support from her fans, including celebrities like Demi Lovato and Charli XCX. “YAAASSSS,” Lovato commented on Petras’ post, while Charli called the singer’s poses “ICONIQUEEEEE.”

“This is literally genius,” singer Grimes said.

Petras had previously spoken out about the protesters in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“This is my official statement on the WBC [Westboro Baptist Church] picketing my show in Kansas City tomorrow. This is the energy I’m bringing n it should be yours too,” the singer captioned a video of her strutting backstage, with the phrase “Hoes mad” beneath her.

Petras also included a press release from the Kansas-based church announcing their planned protest of her concert. In the release, the church called Petras a “sad soul,” and said that her transition (Petras was born male) was a “mess.”

The church is notorious for its inflammatory hate speech that targets minorities, LGBTQ people, and members of other faiths, including Catholics, Muslims, and Jews. Church members frequently picket high-profile events in the Midwest, including concerts and appearances by LGBTQ celebrities.

In response to Insider’s request for comment, the Westboro Baptist church said it’s “happy” that Petras is “helping get the following message from Christ out to the masses,” and included a Bible excerpt of Matthew 19:4-6 in its email.