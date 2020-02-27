The historic Kimpton Gray is our top pick for business travelers in Chicago with modern rooms, 3 dining options, and a location in the heart of the financial district

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Kimpton Gray Hotel, a member of IHG, is housed within the landmark former New York Life Insurance Building and preserves many original architectural details.

The hotel boasts three excellent on-site restaurants and an ideal location for business travelers that need to stay in the heart of the financial district.

I spent the night in a Deluxe King room, which was comped for this review, but in low season starts at $189. It is one step above standard rooms, which start at $169 and can go up to over $300 in summer.

Packed in amidst the Chicago Loop’s skyscrapers with a historic reputation dating back to 1894, the Kimpton Gray Hotel is a far cry from many of Chicago’s other bland cookie-cutter business hotels.

Opened in 2016 after a massive renovation, the 14-story hotel takes its name from the ornate Georgia gray marble that makes up much of the restored interiors.

The IHG property has 293 rooms and suites and deftly combines historic features with contemporary style. I was impressed by the overall decor, which comes at a pretty affordable rate, and think it’s a great option for business travelers especially.

The vibe is overall friendly and social, with complimentary lobby wine hours every evening, and a lively Argentinian rooftop lounge with an enormous retractable roof. It makes for a great after work spot, or for entertaining clients.

I spent the night in a Deluxe King room, which is just slightly larger than the entry-level Standard King with all the same amenities. My room was comped for this review, but in low season starts around $189. The standard king or queen rooms start at $189 in winter and can go upwards of $300 to $400 in summer.

If you want to indulge, upgrade to a King Spa room, which has a separate, stand-alone tub – pretty nice after a long workday and starting at just $279.

Keep reading to see why I was so impressed by The Kimpton Gray.

The hotel is called The Gray for the stunning gray and white marble everywhere.

Formally known as the New York Life Insurance Building, the landmark edifice dates back to 1894. In fact, this building is the last remaining example of the original steel skeleton frame that set the standard for all modern high rises today.

As I walked up with my roller board suitcase, I was taken aback by such a historical, grand exterior. It’s impressive and reminded me of old black and white photos you see of downtown Chicago.

I passed the original main entrance to the office building on LaSalle and headed around the corner to the newer, hotel entrance on Monroe. Stepping inside, I could immediately understand why they call it The Gray. The floors and walls are entirely clad in a stunning gray and white marble everywhere I turned.

On my way up to the second floor lobby, I admired the original, imperial marble staircases and old school bank of elevators. Since this used to be a large office building, there were nine elevators (two for staff and seven for guests), so I never had to wait long for a lift.

Rebecca greeted me at a small registration desk in an alcove across from the elevators. I made sure to ask about hotel points, as The Kimpton brand is now a part of the IHG Rewards Club. Check-in was welcoming and seamless. Within a few minutes I was headed to my room.

The room felt simple but Scandinavian-inspired.

The gray theme continued into my Deluxe King room, which had textured dark gray wallpaper and muted tones. It was sleek and modern with a few pops of color and whimsy.

The bed was flanked by mismatched coffee tables – one round marble, and a rectangular dark wood with a unique oversized laser-cut resin globe light above it.

A Scandinavian-inspired wood headboard backed the platform bed. The neatly tucked-in crisp white duvet was just begging to be messed up. A long, glass-topped desk sat underneath a framed large-screen TV.

There was room enough for one upholstered chair on one side of the bed. An armoire by the door housed the “closet,” which surprised me with a fun floral print on the inside. It’s nice to note that all Kimpton hotel rooms come with a yoga mat for any early morning asanas.

My view was of the office next door.

There was one picture window, which faced another large office building across the street. I enjoyed peeping out at all the cubicle dwellers as if they were a part of a video game.

The Gray does not really have great skyline views because you are wedged between other large buildings in the Loop. But if I squished my cheek against the glass, I did get a nice view of the Willis Tower.

At first glance I didn’t see outlets, but then spotted them underneath the desk recessed into the side of the mini fridge. Unfortunately, my laptop would not stay charged as their outlet was turned sideways and the weight of my charging brick kept it from staying fully in the outlet. Another wall outlet by the chair and the ones by the bed (which included USB ports) worked just fine.

There was a fun selection of snacks for purchase and a stocked mini bar. Unfortunately, there was no coffee machine, but there is free daily coffee and tea in the lobby.

The one main issue I encountered was noise from the HVAC system when it kicked on. There was a large vent on the wall, and if you are a light sleeper, you might need to turn it off.

The statement tile in my shower added character to an otherwise small bathroom.

The bathroom was cute but a bit small and would be tight for two people to use at once. It had a heavy barn door and fun blue and gray Moroccan-inspired tiles in the shower. If you like a tub, you’ll need to upgrade to the “Spa” room or a suite.

I loved the smart plumbing arrangement, in which the knobs to turn on the water are on the opposite wall from the showerhead so you don’t get wet or cold before the water warms up.

However, the shower had just a partition of glass with no actual door and it felt cold once the water was turned off.

The black quartz-topped sink area was also small. It was fine for me traveling alone, but would be crowded for two people to both use.

Atelier Bloem products (made exclusively for Kimpton by Malin+Goetz) stocked the counter and shower. Even though the website said all bathrooms use large, refillable bottles, all the ones in my bathroom were the small, less eco-friendly variety.

For being in the heart of the Loop, I found the room quiet, except for the heater. But fortunately, I still slept fine.

Don't forget to stop by the lobby for "social hour."

The Gray has three different spots to eat and drink.

Steadfast is a large American restaurant on the ground floor serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Just off the lobby is Vol. 39, a library-themed whisky bar that keeps to the building’s last-century insurance company pedigree with overstuffed leather chairs and bookshelves stocked with old tomes that were found in the building’s basement.

And Boleo is a Latin-American-themed rooftop bar and restaurant serving small plates and fun cocktails. It has a retractable roof and is open year-round. It’s important to note that none of these restaurants are open for dinner on Sunday.

The Kimpton also does what they call social hour, with complimentary wine in the lobby from 5 to 6 p.m. plus coffee and tea in the morning.

For fitness buffs, all rooms come with a yoga mat, there are free bikes to use, plus an on-site fitness center is tricked out with all the latest including two Peloton bikes, which enabled me to log in for free and try it for the first time.

I really liked that they also offer a few different running routes on their website for those who want to head outdoors.

The hotel is right in the heart of Chicago’s financial district known as the Loop. There are many notable landmarks just steps away including the Chicago Board of Trade, The Rookery, which is considered to be the oldest standing high-rise in Chicago (don’t miss its stunning lobby atrium designed by Frank Lloyd Wright), and the 1893 National Historic Landmark Monadnock Building (the tallest load-bearing brick building ever constructed).

Also, within walking distance is the Sears (now Willis) Tower and Grant Park.

For a quick bite, the Loop is full of fast causal spots. Restaurants nearby that I’d recommend are The Gage gastropub on Michigan Avenue and Revival Food Hall, a modern spot with outposts of many of Chicago’s trendy restaurants.

It’s worth noting that the weekends can get pretty dead in this area and many restaurants close. But do not fret, an easy walk or ride up to adjacent River North or the West Loop will bring you to lively spots that are open every night.

The Gray has an “excellent” rating and is ranked 9 out of 205 on Trip Advisor. Booking.com gives is an “awesome” 9.2 rating out of 10.

Former guests rave about the above and beyond customer service, the clean, modern design and photogenic landmark building.

Some guests had noise issues through “thin walls” and others were unhappily surprised by the “weird hours” at some of the property’s restaurants and the fact that nothing was open on Sunday evening.

Who stays here: Because of the location, the large majority of guests are business travelers, with some leisure travelers and wedding guests mixed in. And of course those loyal to the Kimpton brand or IHG Rewards.

We like: The Living Room (lobby) with its various seating areas, communal work table, and fireplace. It’s a great place to work or chill. Also, the daily “social hour” with complimentary wine is a nice way to meet fellow travelers.

We love (don’t miss this feature!): The grand original entrance to the New York Life Building on the LaSalle Street side. Don’t miss the completely refurbished wall-to-wall marble ceiling and two grand staircases.

We think you should know: If you extend a stay through the weekend, it can feel a bit deserted in the Loop’s financial district with many restaurants closed. Even the hotel’s restaurants are closed on Sunday evenings.

We’d do this differently next time: I would spend more time in the public spaces and bring my laptop down to work at the communal table in the “living room” and definitely enjoy the rooftop bar when it’s warm and the retractable roof is open.

The Gray is a historic gem hidden in plain sight in downtown Chicago. The lovingly restored marble lobby and entryway give the entire hotel a grand feel and the rooms are modern and clean.

A higher-end Kimpton property, the hotel offers good point-earning potential for IHG loyalists, and feels like a welcome respite after a day of meetings or sightseeing. Bathrooms are on the small side, but for anyone traveling alone, it’s just fine.

Despite weekends being a bit dead, the location can’t be beat for business travelers who need to be in the heart of Chicago’s business and financial district. And if you’re an IHG Rewards member, booking at the affordable Gray is a slam-dunk.