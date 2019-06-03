All the Kindle deals we expect to see for Amazon Prime Day 2019

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Amazon‘s Kindle products and services have made reading on the go significantly more convenient and enjoyable.

Learn more about all of the Kindle devices and services that could be on sale on Prime Day 2019.

Last year, Prime members saved on Kindle Unlimited memberships and the Kindle Paperwhite. This year, we expect similar (if not additional) deals on Kindle products and services.

Heads up to anyone who loves to read or plans to spend the bulk of their summer weekends splayed out on a beach flicking through the latest thriller – Prime Day 2019 is coming up and is bound to have some deals to appeal to your bookworm-ish heart and savings-driven brain.

Because the yearly sales event is hosted by Amazon, it tends to favor Amazon devices and services, and that includes everything Kindle.

Kindle is Amazon’s collection of tablet-like ebook readers. It’s also an app that lets you read ebooks from your phone or any other type of tablet. Supplementing the devices and app is Kindle Unlimited, a monthly membership that gives you unlimited access to more books than you can count.

Last year, the Kindle Unlimited deal of three months for $1 was one of the most popular buys among Business Insider readers. We wouldn’t be surprised if a similar steal was featured during this year’s Prime Day.

Amazon is still sitting on details of Prime Day 2019, including when it’s happening, but check back soon to see how you can save on Kindle devices and services this summer.

To see what it’s like to read with a Kindle, you can first read our guide to using a Kindle, which includes expert tips and tricks. Then make sure you’re prepared for Prime Day with this checklist.

Below, learn more about all of Amazon’s Kindle devices and services that could be on sale.

Kindle Unlimited

Prime Day 2018 deal: First 3 months for $1

Regular price: 1 month for $9.99

Great for particularly voracious readers, Kindle Unlimited gives you unlimited access to over 1 million books, a rotating selection of popular magazines, and thousands of Audible audiobooks. You can access it through any Kindle or device with the Kindle app. Learn more about how to use the service here.

The Kindle Paperwhite

Prime Day 2018 deal: Kindle Paperwhite [Previous Generation], $79.99 (originally $119.99) [You saved $40] *now only available used through Amazon Warehouse

If you hate lugging around books and your bookshelf is already full to bursting with titles, you’ll love the convenience of Amazon’s best-selling Kindle device. It has converted many Insider Picks reading snobs who previously proclaimed they could only ever read physical books – quite the achievement. The newest one is thinner, lighter, and waterproof. Read our review of the Kindle Paperwhite here.

The classic Kindle

Prime Day 2018 deal: Kindle [Previous Generation], $49.99 (originally $79.99) [You saved $30] *now only available Used through Amazon Warehouse

The most basic Kindle is a solid under-$100 ebook reader. Though its resolution of 167 ppi is lower than that of its counterparts, the screen is still glare-free, and the newest version now comes with an adjustable front light.

Possible deal: the Kindle Oasis

Prime Day 2018 deal: n/a

Amazon’s most expensive and advanced Kindle e-reader has not been on sale in previous years, but it never hurts to hope for Prime Day 2019. Without any deals, it’s expensive, but we still call it the best e-reader you can buy right now because it’s incredibly light, has an impressive battery life, and the asymmetrical design makes it easy to turn pages. It has a glare-free, 300 ppi resolution display, plus it’s waterproof.