We finally know what all the Kindle deals will be for Black Friday 2019 — here’s your first look

source Amazon

Heads up to anyone who loves to read or plans to spend the bulk of their winter weekends cozying up in bed, flicking through the latest thriller – Black Friday 2019 is coming up on November 29 and will have some deals to appeal to your bookworm-ish heart and savings-driven brain.

Amazon has announced these Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Kindle deals:

All these deals are already live and will be available through December 2.

They’re part of Amazon’s sitewide Black Friday sale, which prominently features Amazon devices and services such as Kindle ebook readers and reading memberships.

Learn more about each Kindle and Kindle service:

Kindle Unlimited

source Amazon

Great for particularly voracious readers, Kindle Unlimited gives you unlimited access to over 1 million books, a rotating selection of popular magazines, and thousands of Audible audiobooks. You can access it through any Kindle or device with the Kindle app. Learn more about how to use the service here.

Kindle Paperwhite

source Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite, $85 (originally $130) [You save $45] + $5 ebook credit + 3 months free Kindle Unlimited

If you hate lugging around books, you’ll love the convenience of Amazon’s best-selling Kindle device, complete with a backlight for nighttime reading. The Paperwhite has converted many Insider Picks reading snobs who previously proclaimed they could only ever read physical books – quite the achievement. The newest one is thinner, lighter, and waterproof. Read our review of the Kindle Paperwhite here.

Kindle Kids Edition

source Amazon

The Kids Edition isn’t actually a different Kindle device. Rather, it bundles the regular Kindle with kid-friendly services and features: one year of FreeTime Unlimited (a subscription that offers access to thousands of books of different reading levels), a Kindle cover to protect the device from drops and bumps, and a two-year warranty that protects your purchase in case it does break.

Kindle

source Amazon

Kindle, $59.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $30] + $5 eBook credit + 3 months free Kindle Unlimited

The most basic Kindle is a solid ebook reader. Though its resolution of 167 ppi is lower than that of its counterparts, the screen is still glare-free, and the newest version now comes with an adjustable front light.

Kindle FAQs:

What is Kindle?

Kindle is Amazon’s collection of tablet-like ebook readers. It’s also an app that lets you read ebooks from your phone or any other type of tablet. Supplementing the devices and app is Kindle Unlimited, a monthly membership that gives you unlimited access to more books than you can count.

How do you read with Kindle?

To see what it’s like to read with a Kindle, you can first read our guide to using a Kindle, which includes expert tips and tricks.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

An early Black Friday deal lets you enjoy three whole months of Kindle Unlimited for free. It’s one of the best deals of Black Friday, saving you $30 over the course of a few months on a huge library of books.

Kindle Unlimited gives you unlimited access to over 1 million titles, including classics, new releases, and magazines. There are also thousands of books that come with Audible narration. You don’t actually need a Kindle device to use Kindle Unlimited. If you have the Kindle app on your phone, you’ll be able to read (or listen) wherever you are.

See more Black Friday sales and deals