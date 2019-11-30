Amazon’s Kindle deals are still live and likely to extend through Cyber Monday — get $45 off the Paperwhite and 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited

caption Save $45 on a Kindle Paperwhite. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Heads up to anyone who loves to spend their time curled up with a good read – Cyber Monday 2019 has some great deals on Kindles.

Amazon didn’t skimp on its Kindle ebook readers deals for Black Friday this year, and most of the deals are still going on now. Though we don’t have confirmation about when the following deals will end, we’re pretty sure you can take advantage of these prices all the way through Cyber Monday, which is December 2 this year.

Kindle deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019:

Learn more about each Kindle and Kindle service:

Kindle Unlimited

Great for particularly voracious readers, Kindle Unlimited gives you unlimited access to over 1 million books, a rotating selection of popular magazines, and thousands of Audible audiobooks. You can access it through any Kindle or device with the Kindle app. Learn more about how to use the service here.

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, $85 (originally $130) [You save $45] + $5 ebook credit + 3 months free Kindle Unlimited

If you hate lugging around books, you’ll love the convenience of Amazon’s best-selling Kindle device, complete with a backlight for nighttime reading. The Paperwhite has converted many Insider Picks reading snobs who previously proclaimed they could only ever read physical books – quite the achievement. The newest one is thinner, lighter, and waterproof. Read our review of the Kindle Paperwhite here.

Kindle Kids Edition

The Kids Edition isn’t actually a different Kindle device. Rather, it bundles the regular Kindle with kid-friendly services and features: one year of FreeTime Unlimited (a subscription that offers access to thousands of books of different reading levels), a Kindle cover to protect the device from drops and bumps, and a two-year warranty that protects your purchase in case it does break.

Kindle

Kindle, $59.99 (originally $89.99) [You save $30] + $5 eBook credit + 3 months free Kindle Unlimited

The most basic Kindle is a solid ebook reader. Though its resolution of 167 ppi is lower than that of its counterparts, the screen is still glare-free, and the newest version now comes with an adjustable front light.

What is Kindle?

Kindle is Amazon’s collection of tablet-like ebook readers. It’s also an app that lets you read ebooks from your phone or any other type of tablet. Supplementing the devices and app is Kindle Unlimited, a monthly membership that gives you unlimited access to more books than you can count.

How do you read with Kindle?

To see what it’s like to read with a Kindle, you can first read our guide to using a Kindle, which includes expert tips and tricks.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

An early Black Friday deal lets you enjoy three whole months of Kindle Unlimited for free. It’s one of the best deals of Black Friday, saving you $30 over the course of a few months on a huge library of books.

Kindle Unlimited gives you unlimited access to over 1 million titles, including classics, new releases, and magazines. There are also thousands of books that come with Audible narration. You don’t actually need a Kindle device to use Kindle Unlimited. If you have the Kindle app on your phone, you’ll be able to read (or listen) wherever you are.