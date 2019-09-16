The Kindle Paperwhite is now $45 off on Amazon for Prime members

source Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite ebook reader on the market, with a compact design and affordable price.

For a limited time, Amazon has discounted its ebook reader by $45 for Prime members.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so take advantage soon if you’re interested.

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite provides an excellent reading experience, and is our favorite ebook reader on the market. If you’re a Prime member, this is a great time to buy the Paperwhite, as Amazon has discounted the device by $45 for Prime customers.

The 32GB Paperwhite has a list price of $159.99, which has been reduced to $114.99. You can also currently get the 8GB Paperwhite for $89.99, which is $40 off its list price of $129.99.

We think either reader is an excellent purchase, especially for customers who don’t want to spend $240 on the high-end Kindle Oasis. The Paperwhite is water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about taking it to the beach or pool, and has a crisp, clear screen resolution of 300 pixels per inch.

It also has a built-in backlight, so you can read in the dark with no problem. As a bonus, the battery lasts a whopping six weeks, so you’ll rarely have to charge it – just like a regular book.

We highly recommend the Kindle Paperwhite, especially at such a low price.