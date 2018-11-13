This early Black Friday deal lets anyone try 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $1

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

New subscribers can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $1 (originally $29.97) now through November 30.

Kindle Unlimited users get unlimited access to books, magazines, and audiobooks.

Now through November 30, new subscribers can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $1 – usually $29.97 for the same time frame. The same rare deal was one of the most popular deals on Amazon’s 2018 Prime Day among Business Insider readers – ahead of the tech that typically dominates.

What do you get with Kindle Unlimited?

Unlimited access to over 1 million books

A rotating selection of popular magazines

Access to thousands of books with Audible narration

Reading anytime, on any device with the Kindle app

The great thing about the promotion is that you can take your time figuring out the service without any real financial commitment. For $0.99, you can get to know the platform organically, read as much as you want, and decide without any pressure whether it’s worth continuing to pay for. If so, you saved some money. If not, you got to read a few books essentially for free. Most other popular reading services have trials you can use later on, too, and typically cost about the same in the long run, like either Audible or Scribd. Find a full in-depth review of Scribd here, and Audible here.

After the three months for $1, Kindle Unlimited will revert back to its standard pricing ($9.99 per month), but you can cancel online any time.

All you need to take advantage of the deal is an Amazon account.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99 here – this holiday deal is available through November 30.

