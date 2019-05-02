This Amazon deal lets anyone try 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited is a great way to get access to a ton more books than you otherwise would have.

Kindle Unlimited is available for a range of devices, including tablets and your smartphone.

Kindle Unlimited also includes more than just books – it also offers audiobooks and even some of the latest magazine titles.

For a limited time, you can get two months of Kindle Unlimited for only $0.99, which is far cheaper than the normal monthly price of $9.99.

If you’re a Kindle user or simply like to read, then you’re probably familiar with Amazon’s massive range of e-books in the Kindle store. For super-avid readers, however, Amazon has a service called Kindle Unlimited that gets users access to a huge range of those e-books (over 1 million, in fact) – meaning you can read to your hearts content.

For a limited time, Amazon is making Kindle Unlimited even more affordable and worth getting than it already was. If you sign up now, you’ll get two months for only $0.99, which is a pretty incredible deal.

Of course, it’s worth noting that you don’t necessarily need a Kindle e-reader to take advantage of the Kindle Unlimited service. You can enjoy Kindle e-books on other devices too, including your tablet, smartphone, or even on your computer, if you so choose. Safe to say, the Kindle Unlimited service really is for everyone.

Kindle Unlimited goes beyond e-books. It also offers current magazines, and unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks, so even if you don’t have time to actually read, you can still enjoy some great titles. You can also cancel your subscription any time, so if after the two months you end up deciding that Kindle Unlimited isn’t right for you, you don’t have to pay any more.

If you’re interested in the service, you’ll have to act somewhat quickly; the deal is only running during the month of May, so if you wait too long you may miss out.