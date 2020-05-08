Watch Pete Davidson’s first trailer for his new movie ‘The King of Staten Island’ where he becomes a firefighter

- source
- The trailer for Pete Davidson’s new comedy “The King of Staten Island” was released on Thursday.
- It contains numerous references to the comedian’s real-life upbringing in the New York City borough.
- Scott, a mid-20s slacker played by Davidson, tries to find himself and work out his lingering trauma over his father’s death.
- Steve Buscemi, Maude Apatow, and Marisa Tomei also appear as Scott’s mentor, ambitious little sister, and mother, respectively. Bill Burr, Moises Arias, and Bel Powley round out the cast.
- Much like Davidson, Scott’s father was a firefighter who died when he was young, and the trailer shows him following in his dad’s footsteps and becoming a firefighter himself – with some hilarious setbacks and speed bumps along the way.
- “The King of Staten Island” premieres June 12 on demand, and you can watch the trailer below.
