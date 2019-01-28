The ending of the new ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ game is so secret it’s not even on the disc – players will need to download a patch

caption Fans have been waiting for “Kingdom Hearts 3” since 2005. source Disney/Square Enix

Due out January 29th, “Kingdom Hearts III” is one of the most anticipated games of the decade, and the first true sequel in the series since 2005.

Fans have been waiting for more than 13 years for a true sequel to “Kingdom Hearts 2,” and some are worried about spoilers hitting the internet before they get a chance to play.

Leaked copies of “Kingdom Hearts 3” popped up online more than a month before the game’s release, but the director Tetsuya Nomura confirmed that the game’s true ending will be added via a downloadable patch on release.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of “Kingdom Hearts 3” since 2005, and with the game due out tomorrow, the internet is already rife with videos and details about the game’s story. The game’s ending however, remains largely unspoiled thanks to some unique efforts from the game’s development team.

After leaked physical copies of “Kingdom Hearts 3” appeared online last month, “Kingdom Hearts 3” producer Tetsuya Nomura mentioned that the ending of the game was not actually on the disc. Nomura said the epilogue and secret movie at the end of “Kingdom Hearts 3” were “planned to be released at a later date,” quelling concerns that the ending would be posted online ahead of the game’s release date.

An important message for #KingdomHearts III from Director Tetsuya Nomura: pic.twitter.com/j9aVRFTS5B — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) December 16, 2018

Instead, the ending will be added to the game as a part of a day-one patch. Once installed, the game will update to include the epilogue and players will be able to enjoy the full “Kingdom Hearts 3” experience from start to finish, complete with the ending. Our Xbox One review copy of “Kingdom Hearts 3” received a patch of 1.8 gigabytes (the game itself is a little less than 40GB).

Read more: ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ has leaked over a month early, and outraged fans are trying to punish the person they think did it

In the meantime, Nomura asked that fans refrain from sharing leaked footage of “Kingdom Hearts 3” online; millions of fans will get to dive into the game tomorrow and experience it for themselves.

The “Kingdom Hearts” series blends Disney’s animated films and Square Enix’s popular “Final Fantasy” series, featuring dozens of cameos from both franchises. Players visit worlds based on Disney movies such as “Frozen” and “Toy Story,” fighting alongside Donald Duck, Goofy, and a host of Disney heroes. You can check out the launch trailer below:

Kingdom Hearts 3″ will launch at midnight on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Check back soon for our full review of this long-awaited game.