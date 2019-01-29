‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ is vastly more enjoyable if you turn the subtitles off

source Disney/Square Enix

If you’re one of the thousands of people playing “Kingdom Hearts 3,” the final game in the popular trilogy, released Tuesday, you should try turning off the game’s subtitles.

While I generally love using subtitles to watch movies and shows, turning them off in “Kingdom Hearts 3” makes the game a more cinematic experience.

“Kingdom Hearts 3” has a ton of cutscenes, and removing the subtitles makes it feel as if you’re in a living Disney movie.

If you’re one of the many people playing – or about to play – “Kingdom Hearts 3,” try turning off the game’s subtitles. You may be surprised with how much better the experience is.

“Kingdom Hearts 3” is the final game in the long-running saga, which began in 2002 with the first “Kingdom Hearts” game for the PlayStation 2. Fans have been waiting over a decade since “Kingdom Hearts 2,” which was released in 2005.

But whether you’re new to the series or have been playing “Kingdom Hearts” since the PlayStation 2 days, you’ll probably notice how many cinematic cutscenes occur during the new game.

The cutscenes themselves are beautiful, but for the first several hours of playing “Kingdom Hearts 3,” I felt as if something was missing. The visuals looked just like a movie, but something kept reminding me I was playing a game. I couldn’t figure out what it was.

Then, I tried turning off the subtitles. When the next cutscene occurred, it felt as if I were watching a real Disney movie in a theater – not playing a video game.

To turn off the subtitles, you have to wait for a point in the game when you can free-roam around a level: basically when you have control of your character and are not in a fight or a cutscene. Just press start, navigate to your settings, and turn off subtitles.

While subtitles can be helpful, especially to keep track of the many names in “Kingdom Hearts,” I find the game is best experienced without them. Sometimes I found myself missing out on the visuals because I was too busy trying to read and parse the subtitles. Without them there, it felt more like experiencing a living movie. After all, when was the last time you went to a theater to watch a new Disney film and saw subtitles?

Subtitles are on by default in “Kingdom Hearts 3,” but try turning them off, if only for a little bit. You may be surprised with how much more immersive the game can be without them.