This beloved video game franchise packs in 90 years worth of Disney history — here are all 32 Disney films represented in the ‘Kingdom Hearts’ series

caption “Kingdom Hearts” revisits decades worth of Disney films, including Mickey Mouse’s debut in “Steamboat Willie.” source “Kingdom Hearts II”/Square Enix

“Kingdom Hearts” is a beloved video game franchise that blends the worlds of Disney’s films with characters and gameplay from the “Final Fantasy” universe.

Due out on January 25th, “Kingdom Hearts III” is one of the most anticipated games of the decade, and the first true sequel in the series since 2005.

From Mickey Mouse to Wreck-It Ralph, memorable characters from more than 30 Disney films appear across the “Kingdom Hearts” games.

“Kingdom Hearts” is a video game franchise born from improbable circumstances: Before the first game was released in 2002, few could have imagined that Disney would be willing to hand their full library of iconic characters over to a Japanese video game developer.

And yet, developer Square Enix found itself with a hit in the form of “Kingdom Hearts,” which marries the gameplay of its own “Final Fantasy” series with the legendary Disney pantheon of heroes and villains.

Due out on January 25th, “Kingdom Hearts III” is the first series sequel in more than 13 years, making it one of the most anticipated games of 2019. Square Enix has already teased a bunch of new worlds and returning characters for the game, borrowing from films including “Toy Story,” Frozen,” “Tangled,” and”Big Hero 6.”

Indeed, in “Kingdom Hearts,” players travel between different world’s based on Disney films, usually accompanied by Donald Duck and Goofy. In the course of battling the villainous Heartless, hero Sora helps classic Disney heroes like Mulan, Aladdin, and Simba face familiar villains from their respective stories. Since the first game was released, “Kingdom Hearts” has incorporated characters from more than 30 Disney films.

Below you can find every Disney movie represented in the “Kingdom Hearts” series- including the forthcoming “Kingdom Hearts III” – in the order they were released.

“Steamboat Willy” (1928)

source “Kingdom Hearts II”/Square Enix

“Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

source “Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep”/Square Enix

“Pinocchio” (1940)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

“Fantasia” (1940)

source “Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance”/Square Enix

“Dumbo” (1941)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

You never visit Dumbo at his circus – rather, the friendly flying elephant can be called upon to help you in battle.

“Bambi” (1942)

source ‘Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

While you never visit Bambi’s meadow, players can call on him for helpful items.

“Cinderella” (1950)

source “Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep”/Square Enix

“Alice in Wonderland” (1951)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

“Peter Pan” (1953)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

“Sleeping Beauty” (1959)

source “Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep”/Square Enix

“One Hundred and One Dalmatians” (1961)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

In the first game, you’re tasked with rescuing all 99 Dalmatian puppies, who have gotten lost in the various Disney worlds. Doing so unlocks bonus items.

“The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” (1977)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

“Tron” (1982)

source “Kingdom Hearts II”/Square Enix

“The Little Mermaid” (1989)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

source “Kingdom Hearts II”/Square Enix

“Aladdin” (1992)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

source “Kingdom Hearts II”/Square Enix

“The Lion King” (1994)

source “Kingdom Hearts II”/Square Enix

“Toy Story” (1995)

source “Kingdom Hearts III”/Square Enix

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996)

source “Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance”/Square Enix

“Hercules” (1997)

source “Kingdom Hearts III”/Square Enix

“Mulan” (1998)

source “Kingdom Hearts II”/Square Enix

“Tarzan” (1999)

source “Kingdom Hearts”/Square Enix

“Monsters, Inc.” (2001)

source “Kingdom Hearts III”/Square Enix

“Lilo & Stitch” (2002)

source “Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep”/Square Enix

“Pirates of the Caribbean” (2003)

source “Kingdom Hearts III”/Square Enix

“Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers” (2004)

source “Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance”/Square Enix

“Chicken Little” (2005)

source “Kingdom Hearts II”/Square Enix

Chicken Little is another character who comes to aid you in battle, rather than requiring your help.

“Tangled” (2010)

source “Kingdom Hearts III”/Square Enix

“Wreck-It Ralph” (2012)

source “Kingdom Hearts III”/Square Enix

“Frozen” (2013)

source Square Enix

“Big Hero 6” (2014)