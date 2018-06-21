Kintaro Cells Power establishes new partnership with Tokyo Medical University to advance stem cell research

Ground-breaking stem cell research examining the differences between young and old stem cells can contribute to better stem cell treatment for all.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 21 June 2018 – In partnership with Tokyo Medical University, Kintaro Cells Power is working to build the research around mesenchymal stem cells and improve the quality of life for all. The two have embarked on a joint research project to examine the differences in the effect that old and young stem cells have on the body, in a bid to improve future stem cell treatments for patients.





The difference between old and young stem cells

Over time, young stem cells wear down through the process of ageing, being exposed to the effects of DNA damage, oxidative stress, mitochondrial damage, and inflammation. The onset of ageing increases the risk of diseases, hormonal changes and differences in energy and metabolism. However, the effects of ageing can be reversed if the patient receives stem cells from young and healthy donors. The researchers have also found that the effect of stem cells on patients is stronger if they receive allogenic rather than autologous cells. In other words, the patient is more likely to see better results if they receive donor cells rather than have their own cells re-introduced into their bodies.





Expansion plans

With the goal to bring stem cell treatment to as many patients as possible, Kintaro Cells Power is expanding their reach with plans to open new production facilities in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand. These production facilities have the goal of improving the efficiency of stem cell cultivation, reducing the cost of production while ensuring that only the highest standards are met for stem cell production. In these countries, Kintaro Cells Power will also conduct clinical trials to ensure the viability of their stem cells for all regions they operate in.





“We want to bring the healing power of Kintaro Cells™ to more people and help them experience a better quality of life. Having performed over 1200 stem cell treatments since 2011, we want to continue providing safe and high-quality stem cell treatment to more patients around the world”, said Alexei Gladkov, CEO, Kintaro Cells Power.





Using only the highest quality of stem cells

To provide the best treatment for patients, Kintaro Cells™ are checked by medical professionals at Tokyo Medical University to ensure that only the highest quality of mesenchymal stem cells is used. Kintaro Cells Power has also amassed more than 50 certificates and patents, gaining credibility with medical institutions worldwide.





The benefits of Kintaro Cells™

Kintaro Cells™ are able to improve your quality of life by contributing to your overall health, therefore making you feel younger, healthier and more revitalised. These are mesenchymal stem cells obtained from the bone marrow and extracted from vetted young and healthy donors between the ages of 18 to 24 years. The live cells are cultivated in laboratories and injected fresh into recipients within 48 hours of harvesting. A Kintaro Cells™ infusion puts 200 million stem cells into the patient’s body, returning stem cell levels to that of a 30-year-old. Kintaro Cells™ are able to improve one’s overall health, preventing the onset of heart disease, kidney disease, and even diabetes. It also has rejuvenating properties, helping to slow down the ageing process of those who receive Kintaro Cells™, giving them a new lease of life.

For more information about Kintaro Cells Power, visit http://kintarocellspower.co.jp/.

About Kintaro Cells Power

Kintaro Cells Power was founded in 2011 and aims to use the power of mesenchymal stem cells to rejuvenate, increase life expectancy and improve the quality of life for all. Based on more than 50 years of Russian technology, Kintaro Cells Power brings the highest quality of stem cell treatment to end-users, possessing the ability to revitalize your body and increase your overall well-being from the inside. Kintaro Cells are recommended for men and women who want to experience rejuvenation, prolong the active period of their life and benefit from a better overall quality of life throughout their golden years.

For more information about Kintaro Cells Power, visit http://kintarocellspower.co.jp/. For up to date information about upcoming seminars, follow Kintaro Cells Power on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/CellsPowerJapan/