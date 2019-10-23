Kintetsu Miyako Hotels International Signs Agreement With D-EDGE To Achieve Strategic Plans

D-EDGE Continues To Strengthen Its Presence In Japan

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 October 2019 – Kintetsu Miyako Hotels International, one of the leading hotel groups in Japan, has signed an agreement with D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions, the leading-edge cloud-based e-commerce solutions provider, to achieve its strategic plans to drive direct revenue.

D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions is proud to have been selected to provide a complete suite of technology infrastructure platforms to assist the hotel with traffic generation, website efficiency and conversion, the three fundamental pillars that drive business and generate higher-margin revenue.

With Digital Marketing/traffic acquisition programmes that are designed to bring the inbound travellers and together with responsive website development in different languages to maximise the click-through ratio to the Booking Engine and finally the Booking Engine, with 36 languages and multi-currency, that converts lookers into bookers with connectivity to the payment gateway to complete the transaction.

“We believe that our partnership with D-EDGE will advance the Group’s outreach capabilities and also drive powerful next-generation customer loyalty, said Kazuya Morimoto of Sales Market Department, Kintetsu Miyako Hotels International.

“D-EDGE is significantly expanding and strengthening its existing strategic relationship and presence in Japan. This opportunity with Kintetsu Miyako Hotels International will elevate and reinforce its credibility and foothold within the hospitality industry in Japan.” Added Pierre-Charles Grob, CEO for the D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions.

About Kintetsu Miyako Hotels International, Inc.

A hotel business company within the Kintetsu Group that operates 23 facilities in Japan and overseas under the “Miyako Hotels & Resorts” brand.





Miyako Hotels & Resorts originated from the Miyako Hotel (now the Westin Miyako Hotel Kyoto), founded in 1890, and develops various types of hotels from urban hotels to luxury resort hotels. It has been the first in the industry to chain group hotels and dispatch overseas training for employees. In 2016, we succeeded in attracting the major country summit (G7 Ise-Shima Summit) venue to Shima Kanko Hotel.





In April 2019, Miyako brands properties divided into three categories, Miyako Hotel, Miyako City and Miyako Resorts based on new brand concept “Creating memorable moments through understated elegance and attention to detail” response to the rapid increase in inbound tourists and the changes in service styles demanded by guests, and aiming for sustainable development as a hotel group.





website : https://www.miyakohotels.ne.jp/english/index.html





About D-EDGE

Established from the merger of two long-established hospitality digital solution providers, D-EDGE offers leading-edge, cloud-based, e-commerce solutions to more than 11,000 hotels in over 100 countries.

Combining the technical excellence of Availpro with the digital marketing expertise of Fastbooking, D-EDGE brings a holistic hospitality technology infrastructure under one roof. The integrated range of solutions covers all stages of hotel distribution which encompasses: Central Reservation System, Data Intelligence, Connectivity Hub, Digital Media, and Website Creation.





With a team of 350 experts located in over 20 countries, D-EDGE provides localised support, services and tools. With its global network of 500+partners, D-EDGE’s ever-expanding ecosystem is a positive place to do business and grow.





website : https://www.d-edge.com/

video : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XsbM_pD8es&t=27s